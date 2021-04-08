Sacramento expecting smoky skies Friday as wildfire smoke moves in

Wildfires from Nevada, Placer, and Plumas County are expected to impact the Sacramento region this weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Unhealthy air quality is expected to impact the Sacramento region Friday, as winds begin to shift.

Smoke from wildfires in Nevada, Placer, and Plumas County will create unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Sacramento County. Residents are being encouraged to limit activity outdoors, to avoid exposure to fine particle air pollution.

The fires burning north will create particulate matter pollution levels, impacting those in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.

It is being advised by The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District and Sacramento County Public Health for residents to take precautions and avoid outdoor activities if they smell smoke.

As far as relief from the smoke goes, a wind shift Saturday might provide some, but health officials said the clean-out will be slow and residents could expect cleaner air quality Sunday afternoon.

According to Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, if you see or smell smoke, minimize outdoor activities to protect your health. It is advised that children and the elderly as well as those with respiratory and heart conditions be particularly careful to avoid exposure.

TIPS TO AVOID WILDFIRE SMOKE EXPOSURE:

Stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed as much as possible

Set your air conditioner to re-circulating indoor air mode

Asthma residents should follow their asthma management plan

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms of cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms you believe to be caused by smoke

Residents with heart disease should especially limit their smoke exposure due to an increased risk of heart attacks

For more information including maps and real-time data, please visit www.AirQuality.org and click on the Wildfire Smoke Information icon.

