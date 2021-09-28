More than 2,000 SMUD customers in Land Park without power

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 2,000 customers in Sacramento's Land Park lost power Tuesday morning, according to the SMUD Outage Map.
An unplanned outage in Land Park started at 10:37 a.m. and is affecting 2,003 customers. Power is estimated to be restored by 4:40 p.m. and according to a SMUD representative, a tree branch fell into a power line, so crews turned off power to remove the branch.
A planned outage for maintenance started in East Sacramento at 10:13 a.m. and is affecting 137 customers. Power is estimated to be restored at 4:00 p.m., according to the SMUD Outage Map.
Another planned outage in South Natomas affects 18 customers and began at 9:19 a.m. Power is estimated to be restored at 3:00 p.m.
RELATED STORIES: