More than 2,000 SMUD customers in Land Park without power

The power outage started 10:37 a.m. and crews cut power to remove a tree branch. SMUD estimates it will be restored in early to mid-afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 2,000 customers in Sacramento's Land Park lost power Tuesday morning, according to the SMUD Outage Map.

An unplanned outage in Land Park started at 10:37 a.m. and is affecting 2,003 customers. Power is estimated to be restored by 4:40 p.m. and according to a SMUD representative, a tree branch fell into a power line, so crews turned off power to remove the branch.

A planned outage for maintenance started in East Sacramento at 10:13 a.m. and is affecting 137 customers. Power is estimated to be restored at 4:00 p.m., according to the SMUD Outage Map.

Another planned outage in South Natomas affects 18 customers and began at 9:19 a.m. Power is estimated to be restored at 3:00 p.m.

