Coach who brought Sacramento State to 1st NCAA tournament stepping down

Mark Campbell brought Sacramento State's women's basketball team to new heights during his tenure.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The coach who transformed the Sacramento State women's basketball team announced he's stepping down from the role for a new opportunity.

Mark Campbell was a gamechanger for the Hornets, leading the team to what the university called the most successful turnaround in school history. When he arrived, he inherited a 3-22 team, and in two seasons, he took them to new heights.

He led the team to 25 wins, their first Big Sky Tournament Championship and their first NCAA tournament. The 25 victories are the most by either the men's or women's program at Sacramento State.

Campbell is headed to Texas Christian University as the head coach of the Horned Frogs. Sacramento State is searching for his replacement.

"I couldn't be more grateful for the last two seasons at Sacramento State. As a staff, we saw a tremendous opportunity to build this program into something special and we achieved something that had never been done before," said Campbell. "I would like to thank everyone — the administration, the staff, and the fans — for their support of our program, but especially the group of amazing young women that I have had the honor to coach over the last two years, watching them grow and reach their goals both on and off the court."

Campbell will be the eighth head coach in TCU's women's basketball history.

"I would like to thank Coach Campbell for his leadership in directing our women's basketball program to new heights," said Director of Athletics Mark Orr. "He recruited and developed champion student-athletes on and off the basketball court. Sacramento State is committed to building upon the foundation of success that Mark has established. We wish Mark and his family the very best in his next journey."