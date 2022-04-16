Sacramento State community is the latest victim of catalytic converter thefts

Police warn these burglaries have become common in all areas of Sacramento and car owners should be on high alert.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A recent string of catalytic converter thefts on Sacramento State University campus police there warning car owners in the area to be on high alert.

On Friday, the Sacramento State Police Department reported a rise in catalytic converter thefts from cars on campus.

Specific areas where incidents were reported include the area around Hornet Commons, Folsom Hall, parking lot 10 and parking structure five.

However, police warn that these burglaries have become common in all areas of Sacramento and residents should keep a close eye on their vehicles.

This would include anywhere a vehicle can be publicly parked such as parking lots, parking garages and even city streets.

Thieves typically target “high-profile vehicles” such as trucks and SUVs that have more space underneath and more recently, Hondas.

“Catalytic converter thefts happen because the converters contain several types of recyclable materials that can be “scrapped” easily for a quick profit,” Sacramento State Police said in a news release.

According to police, the rate at which catalytic converter thefts increase typically corresponds to the market price for scrap metal that can be collected from them.

Here are tips from Sacramento Police on ways to deter thieves and prevent your catalytic converter from being stolen:

Park in visible, high-traffic areas

Park high-profile vehicles so that they are near low ground-clearance vehicles to make your vehicle harder to access

If your catalytic converter has a “bolt on '' system, those bolts can be welded shut making it challenging to remove

Install a protection device that wraps around the clasp of the converter

Engrave your license plate number your catalytic converter to help police track it if stolen