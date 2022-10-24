Sacramento State, Wide Open Walls unveil new colorful murals on CSUS campus

Today, Sac State has partnered with Wide Open Walls to highlight the university's Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan with an unveiling of its mural project.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento State University just got a lot more colorful!

Sacramento State has partnered with Wide Open Walls to highlight the university's Antiracism and Inclusive Campus Plan with an unveiling of its mural project Monday.

There were six hand-picked artists who painted murals on the south side of Santa Clara Hall at Sacramento State.

These artists were:

Phillip Altstatt, alumnus/staff

Luis Garcia, faculty

Emma Montalbano, student

Erik Oliver, alumnus

Jane Simeon, student

Anastasia Sullivan, student

Wood Farguheson “Tsumnu”, guest artist

Beth Consetta Rubel, Wide Open Walls artist

Each mural is 7 feet tall, 30 feet wide, and every artist chosen comes from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

They used outdoor acrylic paint and relied on technology to help project mural outlines onto the wall panels. Each artist received a $1,000 stipend from Wide Open Walls, which included $500 for art and mural supplies.

The mural unveiling marks the first series of mural designs, encompassing this year’s focus of 'Believing,' year two’s focus of 'Becoming,' and for year three, the focus of 'Being.'

"This is an incredible collaboration between Sac State and Wide Open Walls to produce unbelievable new art for the community and for the students of Sac State to see all about the theme 'believe,'" said David Sobon, CEO, founder and board chair of Wide Open Walls.

This project is essential for the community, especially when it comes to showcasing diverse talent here in Sacramento.