Sacramento State sexual assault suspect enters plea, gets sentenced to 2 years

The district attorney's office says new evidence came up in the investigation that led them to reevaluate their ability to prove the initial rape charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nida Niazy, the man accused of multiple sexual assault charges at Sacramento State University, was sentenced to two years in prison Friday after a no-contest plea deal dropped his rape charges.

According to the District Attorney's Office, the sentence is for one felony count of Penal Code 245(a)(4), or assault with deadly weapon or force likely to produce great bodily injury. They sent the following statement:

“The Sacramento District Attorney’s Office reviewed all the evidence in this case. New information came to light during the course of the investigation which, when viewed together with the information presented at the preliminary hearing in this case, led us to reevaluate our ability to prove each of the originally charged offenses. We believe and support victims of sexual assault. When we determine what evidence we have to prove criminal charges beyond a reasonable doubt, we are required to follow the law in light of the facts presented and consider anticipated outcomes at trial."

CASE HISTORY

The first assault was reported Sept. 23, 2022, and then a second report of a sexual assault came in on Oct. 5, 2022, though an email to students said the assault happened several weeks prior.

Investigators tried to execute a warrant at Niazy's home in November but he wasn't there.

The FBI then got a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on Dec. 14, 2022, after they learned that Niazy had allegedly flown from San Francisco to Switzerland.

He was eventually caught in Germany in February with the help of INTERPOL.

