Sacramento Sunday Certified Farmers Market moving back to original location under freeway

The market temporarily moved from its original location to Arden Fair in spring 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The long-awaited return of the Sacramento Sunday Certified Farmers' Market to its original location is finally happening more than two years after it temporarily relocated.

It’s now scheduled to move back to its location at the 8th and W St parking lots under the freeway on Sunday, July 9.

The market will continue to be held in the parking lot of the old Sears building at Arden Fair until Sunday, July 2.

“We have waited to reopen under the shelter of that overpass for the space to be ready and safe enough to accommodate us,” the market wrote on Facebook.

The market originally moved from its home of four decades to its temporary Arden Fair location in March 2021.

It was previously scheduled to return to its original location under the freeway around the holidays in 2021, but the ‘Fix50’ project was still underway and the city needed to relocate people staying at its Safe Ground camping and parking sites in the area.

