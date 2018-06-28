A Sacramento teenager is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase in Solano County, early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. Authorities say a Solano County deputy in Vallejo ran the plates of a white Kia Optima which came back as being reported stolen out of El Cerrito. When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the suspect took off.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Allen Anderson, led deputies from Vallejo on Interstate 80 to Fairfield, when California Highway Patrol got involved. The chase continued, switching to State Highway 12 into Suisun City.

Authorities say Anderson drove erratically during the chase, at times crossing into oncoming traffic. The chase ended when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier at an AM-PM Gas Station on Marina Boulevard in Suisun City. Anderson ditched the vehicle after the crash tried to hide out in a nearby field, authorities said. He was apprehended after a short time with the help of a K9 unit.

Three passengers inside the stolen vehicle suffered injuries in the crash. Those people have not been identified, and authorities have not said if they are suspects in this crime. No one else was injured during the pursuit.

