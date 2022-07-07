It's been a year since a Sacramento teen was killed in a hit-and-run. Her autopsy report isn't done yet.

Isis Jones was killed in a hit-and-run crash on July 21, 2021. Her mother is pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s been nearly a year since a Sacramento mother lost her teen daughter in a deadly hit-and-run, and she’s still searching for answers.

As the anniversary approaches, she says she still hasn't received a complete autopsy or police report.

Isis Jones' mother asked for her name and image to be withheld out of fear her story would disrupt her work life.

She held a picture of her daughter next to an urn filled with her ashes Thursday in their family living room. Jones was 16.

“She was really a spunky, fun person to be around,” said her mother. “She lived life to the fullest and she lived her life the way she wanted to live it and was a very loyal friend.”

Jones was killed in a hit-and-run on July 9, 2021, off Florin Road and Fawn Way around 10:20 p.m.

A year later, bureaucratic red tape has only led to more questions about what happened that night.

“Knowing Isis, there could have been a reason why she crossed the street. Was she was scared? Or running away from someone? That would make more sense to me than her being so reckless. So, for the police to not take that seriously, not give me reassurances of like — there’s just no communication,” she said.

The California Highway Patrol says the case has been active all year and is in the final stages of review.

Meanwhile, the still-grieving mother says she still hasn’t received her daughter’s autopsy report.

The coroner’s office tells ABC10, like other counties throughout the state, Sacramento is experiencing a heavy caseload from 2021, which has continued into 2022. The backlog stems from significant increases in homicides and drug overdoses.

“I understand they’re backed up and they’re short-staffed, but a year? That’s ridiculous that it would take a year,” said Jones' mother.

After ABC10 contacted the coroner’s office, they got in touch with her to discuss an expedited timeline.

In the meantime, Jones’ mother is hoping anyone who might be withholding information knows contacting her directly is an option.

“I feel like a lot of people may be holding back from sharing information because of law enforcement,” she explained. That’s why she set up an e-mail address iceysworldforever@gmail.com to field personal tips.

She says she wishes peace to the person who hit her daughter.

“I just want to extend some kindness to that person because I can’t imagine being on the other end and hitting someone with your car and killing them,” she said.

She hopes, for them, finding peace would mean giving her grieving family answers.

Detectives said one driver was able to avoid striking Jones, but she was struck by a grey Mercedes C class from 2002 to 2004 as she continued crossing the street.

Anyone with information can call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers hotline.