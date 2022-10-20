2 people convicted of murder after setting man on fire in Sacramento County

The victim was beaten and stabbed in a pickup truck before being stripped and set on fire at a shed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people accused of dousing another man in gasoline and setting him on fire have been convicted of murder.

According to a news release, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. were convicted of murdering Fabian Costilla.

The case goes back to Aug. 2019 when the three men went from Antioch to Isleton in a pickup truck.

Surveillance footage shows Guerrero and Chavez pumping gas into a truck and then into a gallon container. Costilla was beaten and stabbed in the truck, stripped and taken to a nearby shed where he was covered in gasoline and lit on fire.

The pair drove away from the scene leaving Costilla. He ran from the shed and put out the flames as firefighters arrived, but he died from his injuries after naming the two men as suspects.

The pickup truck was later found with a bloody shirt inside and Costilla’s jeans were found in the bushes.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.