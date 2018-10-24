If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Police are searching for a woman who was reported missing from the Sundance Lake area of Sacramento, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say 61-year-old Joanne Hessbrook was last seen in the 4400 block of Duckhorn Drive around 1 p.m.

Hessbrook is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5’9” tall and weighing 160 pounds with short black hair. Police say she has medical conditions but did not specify the conditions.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Please help us locate a missing person last seen in the area of 4400 Duckhorn Drive around 1 pm today. Joanne Hessbrook, Female Hispanic,61 years old, 5'9, 160 pounds, with short black hair and suffers from medical conditions. Please share, re-tweet and call 911 if you see her. pic.twitter.com/kdilhAAxX2 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 24, 2018

© 2018 KXTV