Someone is leaving women's underwear on women's cars in Oak Park. And police don't know why.

Several women tell ABC10 they have discovered women's underwear stuck on their windshield and have no idea who may behind this bizarre and disturbing behavior.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There has been a disturbing pattern of someone leaving women's underwear on women's cars in North Oak Park.

"We found a pair of women's underwear on my car, and we both laughed it off and thought maybe someone just threw it there and really didn't think anything of it," said Caity Maple.

Only a few days later, Maple found another pair on her car.

"I was like, 'OK. Well, that's not right. That's probably not normal," Maple said.

Maple, who is running for Sacramento City Council in 2022, says she did not take it seriously until she found the third pair left on her car several days later.

Maple took photos of the underwear and then posted to the Oak Park Neighborhood Association group and on Nextdoor. Several other women commented that this has happened to them also. One woman told ABC10 that the first time she found a pair of underwear was in 2018.

Earlier this year, ABC10 spoke with several women living in Midtown about a suspected peeping tom situation. Someone was not only looking into windows but also leaving women's underwear on their doorstep too. That person was never identified by Sacramento Police Department, but the case is still ongoing.

Maple ended up reporting her situation to the police.

"They took it very seriously and came out right away, went and took a look and took it into evidence and created some reports," she said.

Sacramento Police told ABC10 that haven't found any evidence to suggest that the incidents are related to any previous prowler activity.

"A suspect has not been identified at this time. The motive for these incidents remains unclear," a spokesperson for the department said.

Maple and the other women have upped their security in the meantime.

"I hope that, whoever this is, either stops or gets caught, because I don't think it's fair for women in the community to live like that," Maple said.

