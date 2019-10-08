SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo is temporarily closed until further notice after the sudden death of their giraffe "Val."

The Zoo shared the news in a Facebook post on Saturday, sharing their heartbreak with the community.

"The zoo is heartbroken to report that one of our geriatric female giraffe, Val, was found deceased in her sleeping quarters early this morning," the post said.

Right now the cause of Val's death isn't known, but the zoo has a full necropsy - animal autopsy - planned. That will be performed at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine. After that is done, the zoo said they expect to learn the cause of death.

The 24-year-old giraffe celebrated her most recent birthday on Valentine's Day. The Zoo said she was starting to show signs of regular aging, "with lameness in her front leg that included arthritis, irregular hoof wear and age-related breakdown of joints."

As such, her care team worked to make her "golden years" more comfortable with hoof trims, walking and cold packs.

Val was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado on Valentine’s Day in 1995 and moved to the Sacramento Zoo in November of that year.

The Zoo lovingly wrote that "she was recognized by her rusty red coloring and fuzzy ossicones. She is remembered for being a laid-back leader of the herd."

Operations at the zoo are closed "until further notice" but officials said they hope to open later Saturday afternoon and resume regular business hours on Sunday, Aug. 11.

