Sacramento Zoo tickets are $10 on Fourth of July

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo will open its doors and celebrate the Fourth of July with $10 admission for everyone.
For one day only, tickets are $10 for the zoo. Typically tickets are around $20, but they can vary with the zoo's plan-ahead ticket model.
“We welcome the entire community to take advantage of this discounted admission day to explore the zoo” said Zoo Director Jason Jacobs, “We open at 9 a.m., so a trip to the zoo on the Fourth of July is a great way to spend a cool morning and early afternoon.”
The zoo has added various species over the past two years such as the American alligator, squirrel monkey, cheetah, sloth, and a Galapagos tortoise that was actually added most recently.
This will be the Sacramento Zoo's last time to celebrate with avid zoo-goers before relocating from its historic and iconic location in Land Park to a 100-acre lot located off of Highway 99 in Elk Grove near Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.
The Sacramento Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people can find tickets at the Sacramento Zoo's website.
