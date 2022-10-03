Sacramento Zoo tickets are $10 on Fourth of July

This will be The Sacramento Zoo's last time to celebrate with avid zoo-goers before relocating to a 100-acre lot off of Highway 99 in Elk Grove.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo will open its doors and celebrate the Fourth of July with $10 admission for everyone.

For one day only, tickets are $10 for the zoo. Typically tickets are around $20, but they can vary with the zoo's plan-ahead ticket model.

“We welcome the entire community to take advantage of this discounted admission day to explore the zoo” said Zoo Director Jason Jacobs, “We open at 9 a.m., so a trip to the zoo on the Fourth of July is a great way to spend a cool morning and early afternoon.”

The zoo has added various species over the past two years such as the American alligator, squirrel monkey, cheetah, sloth, and a Galapagos tortoise that was actually added most recently.

This will be the Sacramento Zoo's last time to celebrate with avid zoo-goers before relocating from its historic and iconic location in Land Park to a 100-acre lot located off of Highway 99 in Elk Grove near Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway.

The Sacramento Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and people can find tickets at the Sacramento Zoo's website.

