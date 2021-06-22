1 dead, 1 injured in North Sacramento shooting

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a woman called them saying she had been shot at around 9:20 p.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, a woman called for help saying she had been shot at around 9:20 p.m. on June 21 in the 4400 block of Oakhollow Drive in North Sacramento.

When deputies arrived, they found a man "obviously deceased with multiple wounds to his body." The female victim was also shot. Fire personnel arrived shortly after the deputies and took the woman to a hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, according to a press release posted on Facebook from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. There is no update on her condition.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence while homicide detectives got witness interviews and were at the scene for several hours Monday night.

The identity of the man who was found dead will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office after the next of kin has been notified.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 916-874-TIPS.

