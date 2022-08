A car crashed in the yard of a Kirkton Court home near the intersection of Village Park Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said one person died after an early-morning crash on Monday in a South Sacramento neighborhood.

A car crashed in the yard of a Kirkton Court home near the intersection of Village Park Drive.

Two people who were taken to a hospital are in critical condition, according to the fire district.

Watch more on ABC10