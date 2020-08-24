1 dead, 3 injured after early morning shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and three other are recovering after an early morning shooting in Sacramento.
According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, around 1 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, officers responded to a report of shots fired just off Del Paso Boulevard, along the 1200 block of Helena Avenue. When they arrived, officers found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the shooting victims died at the scene, the remaining three were taken to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The Sacramento police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
