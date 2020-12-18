Sacramento police believe alcohol, speed were factors in crash that killed 1 person, injured 2 others

When the crash happened, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted that it was a "major injury" accident.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person died following what Sacramento police called a "major injury" accident Thursday.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, two cars - a Ford SUV and a Toyota Corolla - were involved in a crash around 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, near the intersection of 65th Street and Fruitridge Road. During their investigation, police learned the driver of the SUV, Charles Howell, 62, crashed into the Corolla, which overturned as a result of the crash.

Two people were inside the Corolla when the accident happened. Both were taken to an area hospital where one of them, a man, later died. As of Friday afternoon, the other victim is still in the hospital.

Howell suffered a "minor injury" as a result of the crash.

This incident became a fatal collision investigation. For details please see the press release in the link below:https://t.co/nTvuvtRo7s — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) December 18, 2020