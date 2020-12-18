Sacramento police believe alcohol, speed were factors in crash that killed 1 person, injured 2 others

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person died following what Sacramento police called a "major injury" accident Thursday.
According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, two cars - a Ford SUV and a Toyota Corolla - were involved in a crash around 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, near the intersection of 65th Street and Fruitridge Road. During their investigation, police learned the driver of the SUV, Charles Howell, 62, crashed into the Corolla, which overturned as a result of the crash.
Two people were inside the Corolla when the accident happened. Both were taken to an area hospital where one of them, a man, later died. As of Friday afternoon, the other victim is still in the hospital.
Howell suffered a "minor injury" as a result of the crash.
Police believe Howell was intoxicated when the crash happened and. He has since been charged with felony manslaughter and DUI. Police also believe speed was a factor in the crash.