If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed Thursday night in a shooting near Sacramento's McClellan Airport in North Highlands, according to sheriff's officials.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene in the 5500 block of Harrison Street, located just to the northeast of McClellan Airport. Deputies found one adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

First responders tried to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one was arrested, and no suspect descriptions have been released.

This is the fourth homicide in Sacramento County this week and the 38 homicide on the year, according to police and sheriff data.

© 2018 KXTV