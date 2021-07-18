1 dead after suspected DUI car crash causes multiple collisions

California Highway Patrol said that the debris from the initial crash caused multiple other cars to collide into it.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after the events of a suspected DUI crash led to more collisions on Highway 99 north of Galt on Sunday morning.

California Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that the initial crash happened around 5:15 a.m. when a car crashed into the center median on southbound Highway 99 south of Mingo Road. When they got to the scene, officers were notified of three separate collisions in the same spot, including one with a vehicle vs. pedestrian.

The initial crash was caused when 25-year-old Estevan Mora, who was driving a 2005 Ford Mustang, made "an unsafe turning movement" and crashed into the center median wall while driving southbound on Hwy 99, according to the CHP post. The impact caused a bunch of debris to fall into the northbound lanes.

A few minutes later, a 63-year-old woman driving a Toyota Corolla on northbound Hwy 99 hit some of the metal debris from the initial crash and pulled over to a stop on the right shoulder. A 65-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Malibu hit some of the debris shortly after that and pulled her car behind the Corolla, according to CHP. She got out of the car to talk to the woman in the Corolla about what happened, before walking back to her car.

When the woman was walking back to her car, a 43-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry in the northbound Hwy 99 lanes saw the debris in the road and swerved to avoid it. While doing that, he lost control of the car and hit the woman walking back to her car, CHP said. The woman was declared dead by the Cosumnes Fire Department.

The driver of the Mustang in the initial crash, Mora, was arrested after a DUI investigation was performed, according to CHP. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail for suspicion of DUI. The driver of the Camry, which struck the woman, cooperated with officers at the scene and was later released.