1 injured after fire destroys home in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One home suffered major damage after a fire broke out in a South Sacramento neighborhood, Thursday morning.

The two-alarm blaze started in the backyard of a home in the 7500 block of 21st Street, in the Meadowview area, according to fire officials. One person living inside the home was taken to the hospital for burn injuries. That person’s condition is not known.

Firefighters worked quickly to save a neighboring home from the blaze. That home only suffered minor damage, fire officials say.

The fire also damaged powerlines in the area prompting crews with PG&E and SMUD to respond. An RV parked in the driveway was totally destroyed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

