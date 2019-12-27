SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 63-year-old woman and a dog were killed after the car they were in was "broadsided" while pulling out of a driveway.

According to a Facebook post by the South Sacramento CHP, just a few minutes after midnight on Friday, Dec. 27, a 2019 Chevy Silverado crashed into a 1994 Mercedes station wagon that was backing out of a driveway along the 6300 block of Orange Avenue. The station wagon had two passengers inside, including a dog.

CHP said the station wagon backed out of the driveway across both lanes of Orange Avenue and was beginning to travel forward in the eastbound lane when the Silverado collided with it. CHP says the driver of the Silverado was traveling at a "high speed."

The driver of the Mercedes, a 60-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel declared the 63-year-old-woman, along with a dog sitting on her lap, dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado, Eloy Tapia, 49, of Sacramento, suffered minor injuries. CHP officers said Tapia was driving under the influence of alcohol and was charged with DUI causing major injury/death and vehicular manslaughter.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

