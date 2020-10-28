1 killed, several injured after 4-vehicle crash involving semi on I-5 near Sacramento airport

Crash investigators determined that a semi driving on I-5 failed to stop to traffic that was already stopped on the interstate -- slamming into the back of vehicles.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a 4-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near the Sacramento International Airport (SMF) Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were called out to the multi-vehicle crash just before 4:30 p.m. on SB I-5 near Airport Boulevard.

Once on scene, crash investigators determined that a semi driving on I-5 failed to stop to traffic that was already stopped on the interstate. The semi slammed into the back of a maroon Chevy van, a white Kia, and a white Dodge Ram pickup.

Several people were taken to the hospital with “major” injuries, CHP said. The driver of the Kia, so far identified only as a person 40 years of age, was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 5 p.m.

The semi driver cooperated with investigators and there is no suspicion of intoxication, CHP said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Greg Zumstein at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 by cell phone at 916-798-0975.