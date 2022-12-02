1 person dead after crashing into a tree on I-80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person died after crashing a car into a tree on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
The crash happened on Interstate 80 at Madison Avenue.
Crews responded around 2 a.m. and found a car wrapped around a tree and part of the vehicle a few feet away from the car.
Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene. They were the only person in the car, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the crash. It is not known what caused the accident at this time.
