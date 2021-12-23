1 person dead after being hit by car in Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the crash.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Sacramento.

The Sacramento Fire Department said a car hit a pedestrian on Lemon Hill Avenue at 69th Street Thursday night.

Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on the 6900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue. The pedestrian was only described as a man.

Police said the driver in the collision stayed on scene and is being contacted by officers.

Traffic has been impacted along the roadway as police conduct their investigation and SMUD assesses a damaged power pole.

Incident info: One person determined deceased from auto vs. pedestrian crash on Lemon Hill Ave/ 69th Street. Traffic impacted both directions on Lemon Hill. SMUD on scene assessing damaged power pole and SPD conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/qcybmIVgWU — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) December 24, 2021