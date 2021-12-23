1 person dead after being hit by car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead after being hit by a car in Sacramento.
The Sacramento Fire Department said a car hit a pedestrian on Lemon Hill Avenue at 69th Street Thursday night.
Sacramento Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on the 6900 block of Lemon Hill Avenue. The pedestrian was only described as a man.
Police said the driver in the collision stayed on scene and is being contacted by officers.
Traffic has been impacted along the roadway as police conduct their investigation and SMUD assesses a damaged power pole.
