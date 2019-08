SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire near Arden Way and Royal Oaks Drive has been contained by firefighters and a one person arrested by police.

After multiple fires had been set in the area, Sacramento Fire Department says one person, described as a male, was arrested.

Crews were able to contain the grass fire and are mopping up the area.

No structures were damaged.

