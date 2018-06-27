If you're viewing this on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

SACRAMENTO — One person is dead, and another in the hospital, after a car crashed into a building.

According to a press release from the Sacramento Police Department, around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, officers responded to two reports along the 2300 block of Morell Street; a car crashing into a building and gunshots heard in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found two men at the scene of the crash. One was rushed to a hospital and is currently in serious condition, while the other died at the scene. Detectives are investigating whether or not the report of gunshots was related to the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the police at 916-264-5471 or at 916-443-HELP (4357).

