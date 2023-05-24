1 person killed, 3 injured in Yolo County crash

A white pickup truck was heading south and collided head-on with a white sedan traveling north.

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead and three people are injured after a crash in Yolo County Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6 a.m. at Old River Road and County Road 124. A white pickup truck was heading south and collided head-on with a white sedan traveling north.

The driver of the sedan died. Three people in the pickup truck have minor injuries, according to CHP.

Old River Road was closed and is estimated to be open around 9:45 a.m.

The crash is under investigation and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

