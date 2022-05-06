10 weekend and Mothers Day events happening in Northern California

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you like bikes, honey, or asparagus ice cream, there are a ton of events this weekend around Northern California you can attend and support!

This is the first weekend of May, so here's a list of events going on that may get you out and about.

This is a free family-friendly festival featuring all the honey as well as Honey Bee education, art, drinks, food, music, arts and crafts, vendors, and more honey!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Located on Main Street in Woodland

Organized by the California Honey Festival

The San Joaquin County Fairgrounds are ready to open their doors to host the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival! With food ranging from bacon-wrapped deep-fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream, the San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival has something for everyone.

12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday, May 6 – 8

Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton)

Organized by the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

This 17th annual event features 115 booths with some of the region’s most known artists, wineries, breweries and local businesses. There will also be live music, entertainment, food trucks, interactive games and a cornhole tournament!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 7 – 8

Located at the El Dorado Hills Town Center (4364 Town Center Blvd., El Dorado Hills)

Organized by The El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Dixon May Fair has made a comeback. From carnival rides and food vendors to live music and livestock, the Dixon May Fair has something everyone in the family will enjoy!

12 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday, May 6, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m, Saturday, May 7, and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

Located at the Dixon May Fairgrounds (655 South 1st St., Dixon)

Organized by The Dixon May Fair

Over 200 talented and well-recognized tattoo artists will be coming to Sacramento to show off their ink. This is a tattoo convention, so there will also be tattoo suppliers and tattoo-related vendors there!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 7 – 8

Located at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (1400 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Capitol City Classic Tattoo Convention

This 7th annual event features special guests, comics, card and video games, collectible cards, anime, manga, pro wrestling, cosplay and more!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Located at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds (413 East Lockeford St., Lodi)

Organized by StocktonCon Events

Enjoy live performances by AAPI artists and musicians, exclusive art pieces from renowned local AAPI artists, and over 80 AAPI-owned small businesses showcasing their food and crafts at this event!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Located at Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation (9040 High Tech Court, Elk Grove)

Organized by The Creative Space Sacramento and the Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village

The theme this year is "Visages" and they celebrate each person's freedom to express themselves through fashion. These clothing collections are designed and constructed by students in American River College's Fashion Design Program.

3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, May 7

Located at ARC's Student Center (4700 College Oak Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by American River College's Fashion Design Program

Wear your favorite Kentucky Derby Inspired hat, brunch with friends and family, play Kentucky Derby-inspired games and more!

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Located at The Original House of Soul (900 2nd St. #Suite E, Sacramento)

Organized by The Original House of Soul and Herf Cigar Lounge

Come shop and support local small businesses while enjoying a beautiful day in the park with your family!

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Located at Howe Community Park (2201 Cottage Way, Sacramento)

Organized by Humble Beginnings Entrepreneur Network

Celebrate your awesome mom, grandma, aunt, or mother figure to Old Sugar Mill! There will be wine tasting, live music, food trucks, and more!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill

This is a family-friendly bike ride to celebrate all the moms this Mother's Day. Decorate your bike, invite your family, and start the morning of Mother's Day off with lots of smiles!

9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Located at McKinley Park Picnic Area (608 33rd St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Kidical Mass

Celebrate Mother's Day at Esther's Park. Live music featuring DJ L Boogie, specialty cocktails including mimosas, and a full buffet provided by Fixins Soul Kitchen will have your family feeling filled with food and filled with love!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Esther's Park

This class is a little bit of yoga and a lot of goats. Bring your yoga mats and smiles and they'll bring the cuteness and the good vibes! Come get a great workout, and laugh from beginning to end.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Located at Trinity Mission Gardens (12175 Schulz Rd., Herald)

Organized by The Greatest of All Times Goat Yoga LLC

