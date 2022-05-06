x
Sacramento

10 weekend and Mothers Day events happening in Northern California

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Whether you like bikes, honey, or asparagus ice cream, there are a ton of events this weekend around Northern California you can attend and support!

This is the first weekend of May, so here's a list of events going on that may get you out and about. 

California Honey Festival

This is a free family-friendly festival featuring all the honey as well as Honey Bee education, art, drinks, food, music, arts and crafts, vendors, and more honey!

Mark your Calendar! #californiahoneyfestival #visitcalifornia

Posted by California Honey Festival on Monday, April 25, 2022

San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

The San Joaquin County Fairgrounds are ready to open their doors to host the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival! With food ranging from bacon-wrapped deep-fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream, the San Joaquin County Asparagus Festival has something for everyone.

  • 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday, May 6 – 8
  • Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 S. Airport Way, Stockton)
  • Organized by the San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
  • More information about this event HERE

Today kicks off the 36th Annual San Joaquin Asparagus Festival!

Posted by San Joaquin Asparagus Festival on Friday, May 6, 2022

El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival

This 17th annual event features 115 booths with some of the region’s most known artists, wineries, breweries and local businesses. There will also be live music, entertainment, food trucks, interactive games and a cornhole tournament! 

Last chance to SAVE on tasting tickets is 11:59 PM! $35 pre-sales or $45 at the gate. Still a few spots left for a FREE...

Posted by El Dorado Hills Art, Beer & Wine Festival on Friday, May 6, 2022

Dixon May Fair

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Dixon May Fair has made a comeback. From carnival rides and food vendors to live music and livestock, the Dixon May Fair has something everyone in the family will enjoy! 

  • 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., Friday, May 6, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m, Saturday, May 7, and 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, May 8.
  • Located at the Dixon May Fairgrounds (655 South 1st St., Dixon)
  • Organized by The Dixon May Fair
  • More information about this event HERE.

It's almost time for the fun to begin. Fair opens tomorrow at 4 p.m. and fair admission is $5.00 for Thrifty Thursday. See you at the 145th Dixon May Fair.

Posted by Dixon May Fair on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Sacramento's Tattoo Super Show

Over 200 talented and well-recognized tattoo artists will be coming to Sacramento to show off their ink. This is a tattoo convention, so there will also be tattoo suppliers and tattoo-related vendors there!

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, May 7 – 8
  • Located at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (1400 J St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by the Capitol City Classic Tattoo Convention
  • More information about this event HERE

Lodi Comic-Con

This 7th annual event features special guests, comics, card and video games, collectible cards, anime, manga, pro wrestling, cosplay and more!

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, May 8
  • Located at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds (413 East Lockeford St., Lodi)
  • Organized by StocktonCon Events
  • More information about this event HERE.

The 7th Lodi Comic Con, presented by Utility Telecom is coming up on Sunday, May 8th! We have several locations with...

Posted by Lodi Comic Con on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Asian Pacific CultureFest

Enjoy live performances by AAPI artists and musicians, exclusive art pieces from renowned local AAPI artists, and over 80 AAPI-owned small businesses showcasing their food and crafts at this event! 

Here’s the lineup for our Asian Pacific CultureFest! We are so honored to work with these talented, hard-working...

Posted by The Creative Space on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Astronomy Day In The Park

The Stockton Astronomical Society is hosting an event that will feature a presentation, astronomy activities, crafts, and games. In this free event, you can see the sun and the moon from a solar telescope, and then there will be night sky viewing with giant telescopes after sunset.

It's TOMORROW!

Posted by San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation on Friday, May 6, 2022

American River College 21st Annual Fashion Show

The theme this year is "Visages" and they celebrate each person's freedom to express themselves through fashion. These clothing collections are designed and constructed by students in American River College's Fashion Design Program. 

Kentucky Derby Day

Wear your favorite Kentucky Derby Inspired hat, brunch with friends and family, play Kentucky Derby-inspired games and more! 

Mothers Day events

Mother’s Day Small Business Saturday

Come shop and support local small businesses while enjoying a beautiful day in the park with your family!

Don’t miss out on your chance to find the perfect treasure. Shop🛍 our local small businesses at our Mother’s Day small...

Posted by Humble Beginnings Entrepreneur Network on Monday, April 25, 2022

Celebrating Our (Awesome) OSM Moms

Celebrate your awesome mom, grandma, aunt, or mother figure to Old Sugar Mill! There will be wine tasting, live music, food trucks, and more!

  • 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7
  • Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)
  • Organized by Old Sugar Mill
  • More information about this event HERE

Mother's Day Sacramento Kidical Mass Ride - May is Bike Month

This is a family-friendly bike ride to celebrate all the moms this Mother's Day. Decorate your bike, invite your family, and start the morning of Mother's Day off with lots of smiles!

  • 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, May 8
  • Located at McKinley Park Picnic Area (608 33rd St., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Sacramento Kidical Mass
  • More information about this event HERE.

Mother's Day Sacramento Kidical Mass Ride has been organized! Please use the Eventbrite link to RSVP and find out more. Feel free to share this post. This is family centered event, for all riding levels.

Posted by Camille Potter on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Mother's Day Brunch at Esther's Park

Celebrate Mother's Day at Esther's Park. Live music featuring DJ L Boogie, specialty cocktails including mimosas, and a full buffet provided by Fixins Soul Kitchen will have your family feeling filled with food and filled with love! 

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8
  • Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
  • Organized by Esther's Park
  • More information about this event HERE

Mother's Day Goat Yoga

This class is a little bit of yoga and a lot of goats. Bring your yoga mats and smiles and they'll bring the cuteness and the good vibes! Come get a great workout, and laugh from beginning to end.

Mother’s Day Goat Yoga, Brunch & Bouquets Experience! ❤️🐐🧘🏼‍♂️🌼🥂 Treat your favorite Mom... or that special person that...

Posted by Original Goat Yoga on Saturday, April 3, 2021

