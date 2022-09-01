10 Labor Day weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 3-4

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your Labor Day weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this Labor Day weekend in Northern California, including a Brazilian carnival, car shows, and various cultural festivals!

The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures ranging from 104 to 108 degrees with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your Labor Day weekend!

A free three-day celebration of local artists and the arts community. Listen to live musicians, patronize local craft makers, and find food vendors in the marketplace. Eat, shop around, and watch artists turn the sidewalks into colorful works of art!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5

Located at John C. Frémont Park (1515 Q St., Sacramento)

Organized by Chalk It Up!

Get dressed up for this annual carnival, because there will be samba, drumming, music, food, and feathers! With music by DJ Mannyman and performances by Mistura Brasileira, Unidos Da Capital and more, it's fun for the whole family!

4-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Located at Brazilian Center For Cultural (2420 N St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Brazilian Center for Cultural Exchange of Sacramento

Featuring sounds from the group Delfonics and Blue Magic, this free event is for all R&B, old school, and jazz music lovers out there. Bring a blanket and some chairs, grab some food from any of the food trucks, and enjoy!

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento NAACP

🎷🎷🎷COMING SOON! Sacramento NAACP R&B Festival! Get your ticket today! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-sacramento-naacp-rhythm-blues-rb-festival-tickets-323368813827 Posted by Sacramento NAACP on Thursday, August 18, 2022

A foodie-inspired multi-cultural food and entertainment event. There will be over 170 vendors ranging from wagyu beef ramen burgers and quesabirria tacos, to garlic fries and lobster mac and cheese. These vendors plan to bring a variety of amazing foods, arts, crafts, games, and entertainment for the whole family.

1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by FoodieLand Night Market and Cal Expo

A three-block street festival on Broadway celebrating the international flavors and the overall diversity of Sacramento. This festival features food from around the world, live music, and cultural performances from artists and vendors rounding out a unique multicultural marketplace!

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Located on 1704 Broadway, Sacramento

Organized by Sheba Farm Foundation

Sunday, September 4 at 10:00 is the fun day! Take Part in a Fantastic Day of Celebration by Attending the Broadway... Posted by Sheba Farms LLC on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Dance endlessly with music from all over the world! Featuring soca, afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, salsa, reggaeton, merengue, zouk, kompa, hip hop and R&B music! There will be both local and globally renowned Black-owned businesses, food vendors with options from all over the globe, international DJs and entertainment, a photo booth, giveaways, and good vibes from the community.

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Located at 1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

Organized by Afro Soca Love Supply

With a little heat and a lot of RAINBOW, this is a celebration of Pride In The Park with community, vendors, resources, an open mic stage, food trucks and more!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Located at Sam Brannan Public Park (810 Gray Ave., Yuba City)

Organized by Tri-County Diversity

The Lowrider Community will be hosting a family-friendly event for all ages in an effort to showcase classic cars and to promote the adoption of animals at Front Street Animal Shelter. There will be colorful cars from 1934 to 1954 known as “bombas," live music, dancing, merchandise vendors, and animals!

12-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1002 2nd St., Sacramento)

Organized by Festival De Bombas and Old Sacramento Waterfront

A competition where teams are given a side of beef, pork, a whole lamb, and five chickens to transform into a themed display. This three-hour challenge will show how each team demonstrates their superior carving, boning and finishing skills with their own creative and cultural flair. The winning team will receive the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy!

9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Located at The Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)

Organized by World Butchers' Challenge

A semi-annual three-day anime convention filled with all your favorite characters, performers, cosplayers, and TikTok stars! Come dressed up in your favorite costume and meet the voices behind some of your favorite shows, movies, and video games.

12-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4

Located at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center (1401 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by SacAnime

A celebration where local wine, winemakers, and growers are highlighted. There will be wine tasting offerings along with local Farm to Fork vendors from around Sacramento and the Delta region. There will also be a "Market at the Mill," featuring local vendors and artisans, crafters, and food vendors.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 5

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill

