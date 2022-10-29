10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!
Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!
This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight northwest breeze.
Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up the crisp fall air, and enjoy some of these weekend events!
This free three-day event features the recreation of a candlelit Mexican cemetery and chapel, memorials and 40 community altars decorated with colorful and eclectic offerings like sugar skulls, flowers and personal mementos, live dance and musical performances, local vendors and artisans, entertainment, food and drinks, activities and culture for the whole family!
- 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
- Located at The Latino Center of Art and Culture (2700 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Latino Center of Art and Culture
- More information about this event HERE.
A free event with all treats and no tricks! There will be a Zombie Mash around the corner on E Street, live entertainment, food and drinks, and various dessert options all to get in the spooky spirit.
- 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at Downtown Davis (500 1st St., Davis)
- Organized by Davis Downtown
- More information about this event HERE.
A trick-or-treat fundraiser event with puppies and other animals! Meet therapy animals, pick a pumpkin from the patch, play games, and take home goodies for both pets and humans. Come dressed in a costume to celebrate.
- 12-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30
- Located at the Sacramento SPCA (6201 Florin Perkins Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by the Sacramento SPCA
- More information about this event HERE.
Enjoy a free harvest festival with the city of Winters with over 100 local merchants for a vendor fair, live music, food trucks and drinks, kids activities and more.
- 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at E Main St., Winters
- Organized by Discover Winters
- More information about this event HERE.
It's time to dress up and paw-ty it up! Enjoy live music, food trucks, local vendors, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a costume contest for human guests — PLUS a costume contest featuring adoptable dogs from Front Street!
- 5:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Friends of Front Street Animal Shelter
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate Halloween early with Amelia Bearhart and friends for trick-or-treating, live music, Halloween-themed activities, and games for the whole family! There will also be a haunted aircraft you don't want to miss!
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr.,
North Highlands)
- Organized by The Aerospace Museum of California
- More information about this event HERE.
Get your brooms and witches hats out and come to Drake's: The Barn for some fun! There will be stilt walkers, live entertainment, games and pumpkin painting, mega bouncy houses, live music by DJ StaceLace, face painting, food and drinks and so much more.
- 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)
- Organized by Self Care Sundays and Drakes: The Barn
- More information about this event HERE.
Join your fellow bikers in the community for a leisure ride down Land Park that ends at the Historical Cemetery of Sacramento for a history tour and food at Urban Roots. Costumes are optional and all ages, bikes, bodies, and skill levels are welcome!
- 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters Freeport (2940 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates
- More information about this event HERE.
Come join the ghosts of early Sacramento as you search for clues and solve true tales of Sacramento’s phantom past! Beware of wronged soiled doves, misidentified remains, and colorful Gold Rush characters. Hear tantalizing tales of how folks lived and died in our fair city of Sacramento.
- 6:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at Sacramento History Museum (101 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento History Museum
- More information about this event HERE.
A celebration of love and connecting in the name of creativity. Come and support the various Sacramento creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, and brands shaping culture locally and across the nation. This is a space for creatives to come to connect, uplift, and support one another to elevate Sacramento's art scene.
- 3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29
- Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by 1Up Retro Clothing
- More information about this event HERE.
