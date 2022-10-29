10 Halloween weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 29-30

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Halloween, everyone!

Do you like ghost tours, trick-or-treating, or Day of the Dead events? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this spooky Halloween weekend in Northern California!

This weekend, the weather is perfect for all Halloween festivities with temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight northwest breeze.

Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up the crisp fall air, and enjoy some of these weekend events!

This free three-day event features the recreation of a candlelit Mexican cemetery and chapel, memorials and 40 community altars decorated with colorful and eclectic offerings like sugar skulls, flowers and personal mementos, live dance and musical performances, local vendors and artisans, entertainment, food and drinks, activities and culture for the whole family!

10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Located at The Latino Center of Art and Culture (2700 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Latino Center of Art and Culture

Saludos! El Panteón de Sacramento regresara Octubre 28-30. Aquí les presentamos nuestro nuevo gráfico diseñado por Rosa... Posted by Latino Center of Art & Culture on Friday, September 30, 2022

A free event with all treats and no tricks! There will be a Zombie Mash around the corner on E Street, live entertainment, food and drinks, and various dessert options all to get in the spooky spirit.

3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at Downtown Davis (500 1st St., Davis)

Organized by Davis Downtown

Treat Trail is baaaaackkkk! 🍭🍫🍬 Join us downtown on 10/31 from 2:30 to 5:30pm. Stay tuned for a list of participating... Posted by Davis Downtown on Tuesday, October 4, 2022

A trick-or-treat fundraiser event with puppies and other animals! Meet therapy animals, pick a pumpkin from the patch, play games, and take home goodies for both pets and humans. Come dressed in a costume to celebrate.

12-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30

Located at the Sacramento SPCA (6201 Florin Perkins Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento SPCA

Enjoy a free harvest festival with the city of Winters with over 100 local merchants for a vendor fair, live music, food trucks and drinks, kids activities and more.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at E Main St., Winters

Organized by Discover Winters

🍂 Downtown Winters' Harvest Fest is almost here and we couldn't be more excited! Join us this weekend for three full... Posted by Discover Winters on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

It's time to dress up and paw-ty it up! Enjoy live music, food trucks, local vendors, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a costume contest for human guests — PLUS a costume contest featuring adoptable dogs from Front Street!

5:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by Friends of Front Street Animal Shelter

🎃👻 October is almost here... 🧟‍♀️🎃 That mean Paws to Party is right around the corner! Early bird tickets are available NOW through October 5th. Get your tickets today at www.pawstoparty.com 🧡💜🧡 Posted by Friends of Front Street Shelter on Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Celebrate Halloween early with Amelia Bearhart and friends for trick-or-treating, live music, Halloween-themed activities, and games for the whole family! There will also be a haunted aircraft you don't want to miss!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., North Highlands)

North Highlands)

Organized by The Aerospace Museum of California

I put a spell on you to be at Pumpkins and Planes this Saturday, October 29th. It’s not hocus pocus, tickets are almost... Posted by Aerospace Museum of California on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Get your brooms and witches hats out and come to Drake's: The Barn for some fun! There will be stilt walkers, live entertainment, games and pumpkin painting, mega bouncy houses, live music by DJ StaceLace, face painting, food and drinks and so much more.

3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Self Care Sundays and Drakes: The Barn

✨ GET READY✨ Halloween is coming to Drakes: The Barn with a weekend full of food, alcohol, drag queens, and of course,... Posted by Drake's: The Barn on Friday, October 14, 2022

Join your fellow bikers in the community for a leisure ride down Land Park that ends at the Historical Cemetery of Sacramento for a history tour and food at Urban Roots. Costumes are optional and all ages, bikes, bodies, and skill levels are welcome!

3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters Freeport (2940 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates

Come join the ghosts of early Sacramento as you search for clues and solve true tales of Sacramento’s phantom past! Beware of wronged soiled doves, misidentified remains, and colorful Gold Rush characters. Hear tantalizing tales of how folks lived and died in our fair city of Sacramento.

6:30-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at Sacramento History Museum (101 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento History Museum

The weather is cooling down and the leaves are changing colors, it’s the perfect time of year to tour the Old Sacramento... Posted by Sacramento History Museum on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

A celebration of love and connecting in the name of creativity. Come and support the various Sacramento creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, and brands shaping culture locally and across the nation. This is a space for creatives to come to connect, uplift, and support one another to elevate Sacramento's art scene.

3-9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by 1Up Retro Clothing

Saturday Love Market 💕 is back on October 29th!! 🫶🏾 I hope you are as excited as we are to bring together our community... Posted by 1 Up Retro Clothing on Friday, October 7, 2022