Events showcasing a smorgasbord of food and drink options are rampant across Northern California this weekend.

Whether you're looking to try gourmet works of art from top Bay Area chefs or if you'd rather dine on a decadent of pile nachos, there is plenty going on to satisfy your palate.

What about tacos, tequila, and music? Well, if you're up for a drive, you can get a taste of all of that during the 2-day festival in Santa Cruz's San Lorenzo Park.

If all of that doesn't sound like your cup of tea, there's plenty more to see and do to fill out your weekend. Scroll on down to see more about what’s happening!

Do you have an event idea? Send your suggestions to mnuttle@abc10.com

When: August 24 | 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento

The Sactown Nachos Festival is much more than the name implies. Of course, there will be several nacho vendors, including $3 specials at each station. But there will also be live music, games, drinks, a children’s area, and even live semi-pro wrestling!

Held in Sacramento’s Cesar Chavez Park, the event is expected to attract more than 5,000 guests.

And if you need another reason to stop on by, the event is helping to raise money for Project Optimism, one of Sacramento’s own non-profit organizations aimed at grassroots community improvement.

Admission:

$10 - Limited presale ticket

$15 - Ticket at the gate

$40 - VIP ticket includes access to the VIP lounge area and restaurant access, 2 drink tickets, a Nachos Fest T-shirt and VIP entrance

Sactownnachos.com

When: August 24 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Fairytale Town, 3901 Land Park Drive, Sacramento

Fairytale Town’s Tales & Ales Brewfest Fundraiser is back. Nearly two dozen local breweries will be participating in this year’s event with all proceeds going to help fund educational programs and improvements to the park.

“Tales & Ales is a unique all-ages fundraiser celebrating not only our 60th birthday but Sacramento’s active craft brewing scene as well,” said Kathy Fleming, executive director of Fairytale Town. “Plus, it’s a great opportunity for all of our adult fans to visit Fairytale Town. We often hear from guests who have fond memories of visiting Fairytale Town as children and want to visit again but are unable to do so without children.”

There will be live music, food trucks and of course unlimited pours of your favorite local beers! But it’s not all for the adults. Kids can enjoy complimentary root beer floats and hands-on activities in the “Root Beer Float” Garden.

Admission:

Advance Price

$30* – Adults general admission

$75* – Adults VIP, includes early admission (4 p.m.), specialty brews and refreshments, and a commemorative cup

$6* – Children ages 2 – 12

[*Fairytale Town members get $5 off per adult ticket. Member children get in for free]

Day-of Price

$40 – Adults general admission

$10 – Children ages 2 – 12

[No member discount on day-of ticket purchases]

Fairytale Town

When: August 25 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: William Curtis Park, 3349 W. Curtis Drive, Sacramento

The Curtis Fest Artisan Fair is back this Sunday at Sacramento’s Curtis Park. More than 75 local artists will be on hand to showcase their crafts including painters, sculptors, textile artists, and woodworkers.

Live music and food trucks will be present to add to the lively atmosphere. There will be a "Fairy Land" the kids. And if you want to bring your four-legged family members, there will be a pet refreshment station, too!

The free event is open to the public and is followed up by this week’s Concert in the Park, so feel free to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the show.

Admission:

FREE!

Sierra 2 Center

When: August 24 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Weber Point Events Center, 221 N Center Street, Stockton

Stockton’s 8th Annual Pride celebration kicks off this Saturday at the Weber Point Events Center.

This year’s festival will include performances by local and regional artists, vendors, drag shows, a kids’ zone and much more! All proceeds from the event go toward operations for the Stockton LGBT Pride Center.

The event is produced by the San Joaquin Pride Center.

"It's a gay pride festival, but it's open to everyone in general, considering everything that's going on in other cities on the same day,” said Cymone Reyes, interim executive director for the San Joaquin Pride Center.

Admission:

$5 donation

When: August 23 | 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Main Street, downtown Winters, Calif.

The 28th Annual Earthquake Festival returns to Winters this Friday. This family-friendly event packs Main Street in downtown Winters.

“[There’s] a variety of things that try and make it a whole family event, not just a street fair that’s just focused on music," said Chris Calvert, President of the Winters Chamber of Commerce. "That’s kind of our goal to make it a family-friendly affair.”

The festival includes live music, craft beer, wine, food, arts and crafts and more! This year’s headlining band is Wee Willie Walker and the Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra.

The event goes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., but the famous “Winters Selfie,” a giant photo that tries to capture the entire event in a single shot, snaps at 7:45 p.m.

RELATED: Earthquake Festival set to shake up downtown Winters once again | Need to Know

Admission:

FREE!

Winters Chamber of Commerce

When: August 24 | 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: First Street Napa, 1300 First Street, Napa, Calif.

If you’re looking for a real one-stop shop for music, food and drinks than you can’t go wrong with downtown Napa’s Brews, Blues and BBQ festival.

Billed as “a feast of American Blues music, Micro-Brewed Beers, and Homemade BBQ slathered in mouth-watering sauces,” this event is free and open to the public!

Blues, Brews and BBQ will have live musical performances spread on three stages throughout the event. There will also be 40 different micro-brewed beer options and 15 of the Bay Area’s greatest pitmasters cooking up mouthwatering BBQ.

Admission:

FREE!

Do Napa

When: August 24 | 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, 18 US Hwy 50

Stateline, Nevada

Classic rock stars The Steve Miller Band will headline Saturday’s Summer Concert Series at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s Billed as “Classic Rock meets Classic Country,” SMB will be joined by the group Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.

Formed in San Francisco, the Steve Miller Band is best known for a number of hit singles they released mostly in the 70s and early 80s, like "The Joker," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Rock'n Me," and "Abracadabra."

Learn more about the rules and regulations at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s.

Admission:

Silhouettes of people at a rock concert in front of the stage.

dannikonov

When: August 24 & 25 | 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (both days)

Where: 7th to 11th (Franklin Street) and 8th and 9th Streets (Broadway to Harrison Street), Oakland

The 32nd Annual Oakland Chinatown StreetFest is celebrating the Year of the Boar!

Thousands are expected to attend this two-day event that showcases unique Asian foods, products, small businesses and services in Oakland’s diligently preserved Chinatown neighborhood.

The festival, which spans eight city blocks, has more than enough going on to fill up your day including arts and crafts booths to live music as well as other cultural entertainment and attractions.

Admission:

FREE!

Frank Jang

When: August 24 | 12:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Midway, 900 Marin Street, San Francisco

World-class dining takes center stage at Eat Drink SF, San Francisco’s premier food and drink festival.

Now in its eleventh year, Eat Drink SF features more than 150 restaurants taking part in the festival’s Grand Tasting sessions. More than 4,000 food lovers attend this annual event.

More than 25 Bay Area restaurants are featured during each of the Grand Tasting sessions. One session is held in the afternoon and one in the evening and the restaurants change for each one. Dozens of bars, breweries, distilleries, and wineries will be on hand to help guests cleanse their palates while they sample SF’s finest fare.

Other highlights include cooking demonstrations with world-renowned chefs, interactive themed rooms for the Instagram savvy, and a fully 3D-printed bar as well as 3D-printed cocktails (What!?), and much more!

Admission:

$129 – Saturday Afternoon/Evening general admission

$229 – VIP* Saturday Afternoon/Evening

Afternoon run goes from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Evening run goes from 7:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

[*VIP ticket includes early access to all food and drink stations in the main event. It also includes access to a private VIP lounge with premium wines, spirits and foods!]

Eat Drink SF 2017 - All Rights Reserved - Photography by Andrew Herrold w/ Gamma Nine Photography

Gamma Nine Photography

When: August 24 & 25 | 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. (both days)

Where: San Lorenzo Park, downtown Santa Cruz, Calif.

Tequila. Tacos. And Tone Loc. That’s what’s going down in Santa Cruz this weekend for the 2-day Tequila and Taco Music Festival.

Event organizers claim that it’s the biggest traveling tequila and taco festival in California. Come on Saturday if you want to take part in the tequila sampling. Sunday is “Mas Margaritas” with a special performance from Ton Loc!

Guests on either day will get access to food vendors, gourmet tacos, craft beer, margarita booths, arts and crafts, and live music. And if that’s not enough to get you to make the drive down, perhaps coastal temperatures forecast in the 70s might get you to migrate south for the weekend?

Admission:

$10 general admission (both days)

$40 Saturday tequila sampling*

[*Sampling session runs from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday only]

Tequila & Taco Music Festival

Do you have an event idea? Send your suggestions to mnuttle@abc10.com

WATCH ALSO: SacRT's Brew Bus helps guests explore booming Sacramento's Craft Beer scene