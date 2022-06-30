10 weekend events in Northern California

From barbecues to open mic nights, here's what Northern California's got planned for your Fourth of July weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Happy Independence Day! Looking for a way to celebrate? If so, look no further, there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weather this weekend is cooling down and giving us the break we need, reaching highs in the low 80s with a light breeze, so gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head out and enjoy.

Whether you'd like to go out, stay in or a bit of both, here are some events for your Fourth of July weekend!

Catch some waves at the Sacramento River and watch decorated boats cruise north up the Sacramento River, and pass through Old Sacramento. The boats will be decorated in the theme "Stars and Stripes Forever", so grab a chair, find a comfortable spot to relax, and enjoy watching local boaters cruise by!

1 p.m., Saturday, July 2

Located at Old Sacramento's Waterfront (1014 2nd St. #200, Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Yacht Club and Old Sacramento Waterfront

Hang out with your community and shop local vendors, listen to all the best tunes, eat and drink as much as you want, and enjoy activities both for kids and adults!

12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, July 2

Located at Oak Park Brewing Co. (3514 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by Charmed By Lyric and Oak Park Brewing

Time to grab the cowboy boots and dress head to toe in everything red, white, and blue because the Folsom Pro Rodeo is returning for its 61st annual event! The Folsom Pro Rodeo features nightly fireworks, the Flying Cowboys Motocross, the infamous American Flag Skydiver and fair food for all to enjoy.

6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3

Located at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena (403 Stafford St., Folsom)

Organized by Folsom Pro Rodeo and The Folsom Chamber of Commerce

This show is to capture the look, the sound, and the vibe of the best groups and performers of the Motown times. This is a one-of-a-kind tribute show Motown fans can't get enough of, featuring all the favorite Motown hits in one night.

7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday, July 2

Located at Thunder Valley Casino Resort's Outdoor Amphitheater (1200 Athens Ave., Lincoln)

Organized by Thunder Valley Outdoor Amphitheater and Thunder Valley Casino Resort

B Street Theatre’s New Comedies Festival is back! 200 submissions and several rounds of review later, they’ve chosen the top four to receive live staged readings in their theatre. Attend a reading of all four plays and vote for your favorites!

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. July 1 - 3

Located at The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sofia, Home of The B Street Theatre

There will be 15+ top-notch vendors from Los Angeles and the Bay Area participating with their new collection for Eid-Ul-Adha . Consider this a one stop shop for all your needs. Shop casual, formal, bridal wear, jewelry, and more!

12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday, July 3

Located at Hilton Sacramento Arden West (2200 Harvard St., Sacramento)

Organized by Couture by Kiran

Summer Vibes is an opportunity to support local and shop at 20+ locally owned businesses, listen to all the best 90s, r&b, hip hop and cookout classics music spun by DJ Brandon Jones, learn more about community organizations, watch live painting, live performances, and come hungry and thirsty so you can eat and drink!

5 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, July 2

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Night Market Series

Shop a selection of vintage, vinyl, and handmade every first Sunday of the Month at Solomons, a community gathering place celebrating culture, cocktails, and music.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, July 3

Located at Solomon's (730 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by River City Marketplace and Solomons

It’s summertime so break out those flip-flops and tank tops, grab a chair, taste delicious specials from their outdoor grill, and listen to local DJs spin it up.

4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, July 2

Located at The HIVE Tasting Room and Kitchen (1221 Harter Ave., Woodland)

Organized by The HIVE Z Specialty Food

No 4th of July plans? Join The Clubhouse for some family barbecue fun where you can enjoy music, games, and activities like bounce houses, face painting,. balloon making, and more.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3

Located at Clubhouse at Rancho Solano (3250 Rancho Solano Parkway, Fairfield)

Organized by The Clubhouse at Rancho Solano

Small businesses and nonprofits in Sacramento ranging from clothes, shoes, crystals, handmade products, self-care, food, and more! Happens every first Sunday of the month.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday, July 3

Located at Sacramento Sports Center Indoor Facility (1600 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sactown's Finest Market

