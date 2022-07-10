10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 8 - 9

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a glass pumpkin patch, a gem fair, or maybe even a rock and heavy metal music festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the high 80s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.

A 4-day rock and heavy metal music festival in Sacramento, featuring bands and musicians like My Chemical Romance, Slipknot, Kiss, Muse, Rob Zombie and more!

Thursday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 9. (set times on website)

Located at Discovery Park (1600 Garden Hwy., Sacramento)

Organized by Aftershock Festival

More information about this event HERE.

This unique pumpkin patch will feature over 4,000 handblown glass pumpkins by local artisans. There will be a spectacular outdoor display showcasing thousands of hand-blown glass pumpkins, glass acorns, and a variety of glass fruits and vegetables.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9

Located at Gallery at 48 Natoma (48 Natoma St., Folsom)

Organized by Folsom Parks & Recreation

More information about this event HERE.

Come enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece here in Sacramento with vibrant culture, rich food and traditions of Greece within the community. There will be a village-style atmosphere of the festival that perfectly represents the historical and epic Greek passion for life, food, drink and dance!

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8; 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.

Located at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (600 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Greek Festival

More information about this event HERE.

A free community fall festival featuring live music and local DJs, food trucks and drinks, a marketplace with 20+ local owned businesses and community organizations, live art, and trick or treating!

2 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Night Market Series LLC

More information about this event HERE.

A "popup brunch" that will shut down all of K St. in Old Sacramento with live music on the balcony, restaurants offering brunch and mimosas, as well as workshops and other events hosted by businesses in the area.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Located at Old Sacramento (K St., Sacramento)

Organized by River City Marketplace and Old Sacramento

More information about this event HERE

One of the largest gem, jewelry and bead shows in the United States! With over 85+ local and national vendors, expect fine jewelry, costume jewelry, precious & semi-precious gemstones, millions of beads, sparkling crystals, gold & silver, tools, jewelry supplies and boxes all under one roof.

Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9 (show hours on website)

Located at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by Gem Faire

More information about this event HERE.

Come eat tacos from Tacos916, Yolanda Tomales, and DLC Tacos and help decide who goes home with the golden Taco Libre belt and lots of bragging rights! There will also be drinks, music from DJ Melish, and local vendors.

12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Located at Jackrabbit Brewing Company, LLC (1323 Terminal St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Thick Vatos and Tacos and Jackrabbit Brewing Company, LLC

More information about this event HERE.

A fun-filled evening of glam and spooky moonlit forest for LGBTQ+ youth and allies (ages 13-20) to party, dance, and have fun. There will be DJs, drag performances, and a safe, sober space for the community to be themselves and express themselves authentically!

6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Located at Sacramento State University Ballroom (6000 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center

More information about this event HERE.

Enjoy an evening of family fun on the Promenade with cocktail, wine and beer tastings, charcuterie board making, live music, a pumpkin patch, a DIY Garden stations, spirited family-friendly activities like a bounce house and face painting, and more!

6 – 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Located at Westfield Galleria at Roseville (1151 Galleria Blvd., Roseville)

Organized by Westfield Galleria at Roseville

More information about this event HERE.

Hundreds of cars of all makes and models will be on display and you can enjoy food trucks, live music, and a beer garden with local beers on tap. Stop by one of the biggest family car events in Sacramento!

3 – 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Located on Fulton Avenue in Sacramento

Organized by California Automobile Museum

More information about this event HERE.

