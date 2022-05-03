10 weekend events happening in Northern California

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend in June.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If monster trucks, brunch, or a Filipino fiesta sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather will be cooling down, reaching highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a light breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head outside, soak up some sun, and enjoy some of these weekend events for your first weekend in June!

An annual celebration of Filipino culture, history, and contributions of Filipinos. It’s the largest Filipino Celebration in the Sacramento area that showcases the talents of the Filipino community through cultural food, arts, crafts, educational displays, and a car show!

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Located at Jose Rizal Community Center (7320 Florin Mall Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Filipino Fiesta in Sacramento

Step right up! Come enjoy all the fair food, fair rides, fair animals, and fair fun at the San Joaquin County Fair. There will be everything from bounce houses and petting zoos to live music and a boutique shopping area to shop local vendors, so bring the family and enjoy!

10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and June 5

Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 Airport Wy., Stockton)

Organized by the San Joaquin County Fair and Visit Stockton

Come pick your own blueberries at Once In A Blue Moon Berries Farm's first ever Blueberry Festival! There will also be local vendors featuring blueberry products as well as Fathers Day gift shopping, a blueberry for your buck if you will!

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and June 5

Located at Once in a Blue Moon Berries Farm (1820 Arroyo Vista Wy., El Dorado Hills)

Organized by Once in a Blue Moon Berries

This will be A New Lodi's 2nd annual Pride Festival. They are going even bigger than last year with more space, more performers, and more fun. There will be food, drinks, music, drag shows, raffles, comedy, and more!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at High Water Brewing (927 Industrial Wy., Lodi)

Organized by A New Lodi

There will be over 40 breweries and seven wineries pouring on-site and on tap. There will also be live music, food trucks, and fun!

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Johnson Springview Park (5840 5th St., Rocklin)

Organized by Rocklin Brewfest and The Rotary Club of South Placer Foundation

Tiger's putting their foot down and doing brunch right. This will be an unparalleled brunch experience featuring bottomless brunch bites curated by Last Supper Society, bottomless mimosas, DJs spinning all the best music, and good vibes.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by HofIsBetter, Last Supper Society, and &things

A day party to celebrate and cultivate Sacramento's culture. There will be various authors, music by DJ Eddy and DJ Eli, fashion on display, local vendors, live paintings, and more!

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Impound Comics and Kultivate Sac

Ice cream, games, and music oh my! Celebrate Pride month with an ice cream social! Has it been since elementary school since you've been to an ice cream social? Well, look no further, bring friends and support the LGBTQIA+ community.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Located at William Land Park (1300 13th Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Capital Adoptive Families Alliance

Enjoy a beautiful day in the park and celebrate your father or father figure by shopping and supporting local vendors, music, food, games, face painting, a photo booth, bounce houses, and more! Bring a lawn chair, kick back, and have fun.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Howe Community Park (2201 Cottage Wy., Sacramento)

Organized by the Humble Beginnings Entrepreneur Network

This is an educational forum and mixer to learn more about music and film production, songwriting, social influencer lifestyles, and financial literacy. There will also be a lively discussion with UC Davis nurses and physicians about how musicians, artists, entertainers, and athletes survived and thrived through the pandemic. Come enjoy the food trucks, community gatherings, and fun activities for the entire family!

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Mc George School Law School & McClatchy Park (3200 5th Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the California Black Chamber of Commerce

Come eat all the food at Crawdads while listening to live music like a Mr. Crowley Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, Madison Hudson, a Nashville Recording Artist from Wheatland, and other local talents.

1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Located at Crawdads on the River (1375 Garden Hwy., Sacramento)

Organized by Crawdads on the River

Come watch monster trucks bring ground-pounding, earth-shattering excitement to the Yolo County Fairgrounds and people of all ages. Featuring a Megasaurus Car Eating Dinosaur and a Jet Golf Cart, plus a ride in the monster trucks for just $10, you'll have fun with the family.

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and June 5

Located at the Yolo County Fairgrounds (1250 Gum Ave., Woodland)

Organized by California Monster Truck Tour and The New Stockton 99 Speedway

Join Amelia Bearhart and friends for Hot Air Balloon Day! Learn how hot air balloons take flight, check out some hot air experiments, and launch a tissue paper hot air balloon yourself. There will also be hot air balloon-themed crafts to take home.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., North Highlands)

Organized by Aerospace Museum of California

Over 150 vendors sell everything from vintage fashion, sneakers, local brands, plants, crystals, arts and crafts, home goods, and food!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Located at 1600 Tribute Road, Sacramento

Organized by Sactown's Finest Market

Sunday fun day with a great cause! There will be live music with new and returning local vendors with art and crafts, vintage items, and food! It then turns into a benefit concert at 3 p.m. to help support Ukraine during these turbulent times.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5

Located at Central Park (301 C St., Davis)

Organized by Davis Craft and Vintage

Traditionally held every year, now for its 43rd year, Honored Elders Day is a day of traditional dance, traditional music, local artisans and vendors, guest speakers, and a luncheon provided for the Honored Elders, devoted to honoring California's Native Elders.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Located at California State Indian Museum (2618 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by California State Indian Museum

