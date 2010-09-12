10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 10-11

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including a bacon festival, a brunch market, and even a taco truck cook-off!

The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.

With over 35 local and national food vendors, consisting of crawfish, catfish, crab, alligator, frog legs, shrimp, oysters, gumbo, jambalaya, garlic noodles, desserts and so much more, this event is for all ages and all tastes!

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11

Located at Southside Park (2115 6th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Louisiana Sue Presents and Fleur De Lis Charities

More information about this event HERE

ATTENTION Discount !! Get Your Tickets in your hand we gotta go to Crawfish & Catfish Fest. Sept. 10 &... Posted by Crawfish & Catfish Festival on Saturday, September 3, 2022

A five-day celebration of African-American stories and history through cinema! This event will showcase independent feature, documentary, and short films by African-American filmmakers, along with panel discussions.

6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Guild Theater

More information about this event HERE

A gathering for people from all walks of life to enjoy amazing food prepared by chefs from all different backgrounds. There will be more than 50 food vendors, silent disco, an outdoor arcade, live art, and more!

6 p.m. – 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Located at the R Street Corridor (1108 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by Yellow Brick Group

More information about this event HERE

A festival with new rhythms and performances! There will be Brazilian drum and dance performances, Taiko Drummers, Brazilian Food, a soccer penalty competition, and various cultural dance performances such as a Brazilian Samba dance performance and Mexican folkloric dance performances. Bring some dancing shoes and enjoy the day!

1-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Located at 20th Street between J and K St.

Organized by Casa De Brazilian Folkloric Arts of Sacramento

More information about this event HERE

This event will have various food vendors cooking up unique bacon dishes as well as craft vendors and artisans, a corn-hole tournament, face painters, a kids area, DJ sets, and live music! Isn't everything better with bacon?

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Located at Downtown Modesto (1111 I St., Modesto)

Organized by Modesto Bacon Fest

More information about this event HERE

A fun, free and family-friendly event, highlighting the harvest theme with Farm-to-Fork celebrations happening throughout Sacramento. There will be live music, line-dancing, games, DIY crafts, interactive game booths, kids activities, a petting zoo, horse wagon rides, a mini-makers market, demos, and more!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Located at the Downtown Commons DOCO (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by DOCO Sacramento

More information about this event HERE

Our Harvest Block Party is around the corner! 🎉 Saddle up on Sunday, September 11 from 12-4PM for live country music... Posted by DOCO Sacramento on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

A fun and family-friendly brunch market featuring local artist booths, brunch at neighboring restaurants, live music and more! Grab brunch at some of the restaurants in Old Sacramento including Finnegan’s Irish Pub, Rio City Cafe, Delta King, O’Mally’s Irish Pub, and many more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St. #200, Sacramento)

Organized by Old Sacramento Waterfront

More information about this event HERE

Celebrate and learn about Polish culture through traditional food, drink, and music! There will be homemade Polish delicacies, several vendors, a Polish marketplace, and Polish entertainment.

12-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Located at the Polish American Community Hall (327 Main St., Roseville)

Organized by Polish American Club of Sacramento, Inc.

More information about this event HERE

A fall fashion show and art exhibit with live musical performances, local vendors, live art, fashion designers and handmade clothing, and much more. Come support local!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Located at Self Designs Art Gallery (1117 18th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Self Designs and Zen ll Phoenix Rebirth

More information about this event HERE

Get your taco on at this cook-off, featuring a taco-eating contest, a children's art booth, folkloric and Azteca dancers, a mariachi band, a beer garden, merchandise, and much more!

12-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Located at Hale Park (209 E Locust St., Lodi)

Organized by Lodi Arts Commission

More information about this event HERE

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Keith Lowell Jensen prepares for comedy show in Sacramento at The Sofia