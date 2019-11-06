10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 19-20

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does an electric art festival, a sports card expo, or even a mandarin festival sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

This weekend's weather continues to cool down with temperatures in the low 60s with a slight northwest breeze and a 20% chance of rain.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Swim on over to this event at Oak Grove's 10-acre lake with over 2,000 lbs. of trout you can fish out for fun! There is a five trout limit, but it is open for all ages and kids ages 15 and younger can even fish for free.

6:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at Oak Grove Regional Park (4520 W 8 Mile Rd., Stockton)

Organized by San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation and the Delta Fly Fishers

This 3-day family festival includes over 200 vendors, 15 local mandarin orange growers, 20 food vendors, mandarin cocktails and bar, a Kids Zone and four stages of entertainment! Get ready to enjoy and discover everything from mandarin pizza to mandarin glazed wings, mandarin doughnuts and mandarin pulled pork.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20

Located at Gold Country Fairground (1273 High St., Auburn)

Organized by The Mountain Mandarin Festival and the Placer Resource Conservation District

Enjoy an action-packed night with 15 acres filled with more than 5 million lights, a rose garden, mazes, carnival rides, nightly shows, a fantasy zone, an ice rink, a beer garden, a scavenger hunt, laser tag, and so much more!

5 – 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 20

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Imaginarium360 and Cal Expo

It's electric! Enjoy one night of installations made by local makers and youth S.T.E.A.M. geniuses. There will be tech-based works of art, an illuminated roller rink experience, and a one-of-a-kind Night-cade (an arcade at night) and of course, food!

6 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Square Root Academy

A free wellness and sobriety event that's fun for the whole family! Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with Native art exhibit, raffles, resource booths, Native vendors, So-Ex Style drum and dancers, music, food and much more.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at the Stockton Civic Auditorium (525 N. Center St., Stockton)

Organized by Native CORE

Come experience the spirit-lifting world of Japanese Taiko drumming and the breathtaking beauty of traditional folkloric dances. There will be Kagura dance, Taiko drumming, interpretive dance by KOHAKU and Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan.

5 – 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Temple KUKURI

This expo is the first ever in Sacramento, and will feature 15+ football, baseball, and other athletes as well as WWE and WWF superstars and celebrities that you can get autographs and sports cards from! There will also be sports cards and memorabilia dealers, food and drinks available on-site, and free parking.

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at the Rocklin Events Center (2650 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin)

Organized by True Sports Cards & Collectibles

Enjoy live music, community resources and live mural painting at this community fair that is free and open to the entire community! There will be free meals while supplies last by Central Kitchen, a food truck, free Thanksgiving sides and ingredients while supplies last, free bike repairs, bounce houses, games, and much more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at Bret Harte Elementary School (2751 9th Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento City Unified School District and community partners

Flu season is right around the corner so here's an event to boost up that immune system with tips on how to be healthier! There will be free flu shots, free COVID-19 vaccinations, free fruits and vegetables, dental screenings, resources, and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at Heart Health Park (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Covered

'Tis the season! Come to Folsom's Palladio for yummy refreshments, fun local performances, visits from Santa and friends until 2 p.m. and of course, the official lighting of the Christmas tree!

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Located at Piazza at Palladio (350 Palladio Pkwy., Folsom)

Organized by Go Palladio

