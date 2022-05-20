10 weekend events happening around Sacramento

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Hey! Do you like art festivals, vegan brunch, maybe even a Mermaid Convention? If so, that just shows how there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The springtime weather is starting to heat up, and this weekend's weather will be reaching the low 90s with a light breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head outside and enjoy some of these weekend events!

An annual celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander voices and stories in film and new media. This year’s festival themes explore Black and Asian solidarity, culture and belonging, food and family, and justice and courage.

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22

Located at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Asian Pacific Film Festival and Nichi Bei Foundation

More information about this event HERE.

A free celebration of neighbors across America! ABC10's Mark S. Allen will be emceeing and there will be local vendors, food, entertainment, music, special guests from the community and much more.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Located at 1050 20th St., Sacramento

Organized by Nextdoor

More information about this event HERE.

We're excited to share Cedric The Entertainer, Brandi Chastain, Meaghan Murphy, Maribel Perez Wadsworth, John Hope... Posted by Nextdoor on Thursday, April 14, 2022

This event marks the end of the Sacramento Bacon food festival and features samples of each competitor's cocktail and a vote to crown the winner of the people's choice, bacon-inspired small bites and drink specials.

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Located at BAWK by Urban Roots (1409 R St #102, Sacramento)

Organized by Urban Roots Brewing and The Roost

More information about this event HERE.

Bacon and Booze! The Roost is hosting this years Sacramento Bacon Fest Cocktail Competition, Saturday, May 21st at 2pm.... Posted by Sacramento Bacon Fest on Monday, May 16, 2022

A three-day mermaid extravaganza featuring everything from swim play, to costuming, shopping and entertainment. The convention also has meetings, workshops, vendors, plus mermaids from Sacramento's very own Dive Bar!

Friday, May 20 – Sunday, May 22 (times vary)

Located at various venues around Sacramento (full schedule HERE)

Organized by Erzulie, Mermaid And Mom, and Pixie Tribe

More information about this event HERE.

Here we go! Can't wait to see you all this weekend 💙🌊🐚 . . Please note that our very small team will be running events... Posted by The California Mermaid Convention on Friday, May 20, 2022

There will be free live entertainment every day, a food court, beer and wine garden, and the “Midway of Fun” carnival, which includes rides for kids of all ages, as well as business and craft vendors.

12 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Located at Johnson Springview Park (5480 Fifth Street, Rocklin)

Organized by The Rocklin Community Festival and Midway of Fun

More information about this event HERE.

This is a family-friendly, free community event featuring food, fun, and games. There are also activities like dunking the Police Chief and City Manager in a dunk tank, a waterplay area, a fashion show, live art, and more.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Located at Downtown Auburn (1583 Lincoln Way, Auburn)

Organized by the Downtown Auburn Business Association

More information about this event HERE.

A free community event with live music, vendors, awards, slam poetry contests and more. This event pays homage to Malcolm X for his vision of self-determination and dedication to the community.

12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Located at 1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

Organized by community activist Berry Accius and his daughter Ade'jah Accius

More information about this event HERE.

Theme: Beauty in Diversity. The Tahoe Elementary Art Docent Program is collaborating with Wide Open Walls, inviting those to watch local and global artists painting murals on several campus walls as well as multicultural performances, vendors, food and drinks, and activities.

Additional sponsors have joined in!! This support for Tahoe Elementary’s first-ever Multicultural Arts Festival and... Posted by Tahoe Elementary PTA on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Over 90 vendors selling everything from vintage fashion, rare sneakers, hype fashion, local brands, arts and crafts, home goods, food, desserts and snacks, and more. A free event for everyone of all ages so bring friends, family, even your pet.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Located at Diamond Autosport (912 Enterprise Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Fly Market By FVME

More information about this event HERE.

An all-day festival of rock music featuring a lineup of artists like Colony House, Switchfoot, and Sacramento’s own Red Voodoo. There will also be food, drinks, vendors, and sunshine.

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Located at The Field at Lakeside Commons (Oak Ave Pkwy & E Bidwell St., Folsom)

Organized by ST Productions

More information about this event HERE.

Folsom VYPE Music Festival - May 21st ONE WEEK AWAY! Switchfoot is coming to Folsom NEXT SATURDAY, May 21st! We’ve been stoked about this show since it was announced in December and we are FINALLY just one week away. Tickets are still available, use promo code “choosefolsom” for $10 off at checkout. See you at the show! BUY TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/204693773587 MORE INFO: https://stproductions.events/folsom-vybe-festival Thank you to our wonderful sponsors: Skips Music Inc Hyper Pixel Fellow Wines of Clarksburg Elk Grove Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Lake Natoma Inn Twin Lakes Food Bank Choose Folsom Code Ninjas Posted by ST Productions Live on Thursday, May 5, 2022

A free community event featuring local black owned businesses, food vendors, photobooths, fashion, giveaways, and good vibes. There will also be a 21+ afterparty with DJs playing all the best soca, afrobeats, reggaeton, salsa, hip hop and R&B music.

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, May 21

Located at 1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

Organized by Afro Soca Love

More information about this event HERE.

There will be brunch-themed menu items, a mimosa bar, live art paintings, free yoga, and free health and nutrition counseling.

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, May 22

Located at El Papagayo (5804 Marconi Ave., Carmichael)

Organized by Sac Vegan Pop-Ups

More information about this event HERE.

