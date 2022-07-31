10 weekend events in Sacramento | July 30-31

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a pear fair, a poetry and music show, and even a seafood and soul festival!
The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends and family members, or even go solo, but head out and enjoy.
Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some events for your weekend!
If you're looking for something fun for the family, you're in luck! Starting this weekend, Cirque Du Soleil will be opening their Big Top to perform their original production of "Alegria"! Alegria is a mystical world sprinkled with exciting acrobatics, surreal costume designs, vibrant sets, playful humor, visual poetry, and its unforgettable soundtrack. Experience a performance that brings you joy!
- 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 31
- Located in the parking lot of Sutter Health Park (400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento)
- Organized by Cirque Du Soleil, The City of West Sacramento, and the West Sacramento Chamber of Commerce
- More information about this event HERE.
The official LGBTQ+ festival of the State Fair is filled with a day of family-friendly entertainment. There will be drag bingo, performances by the Sacramento Women’s Chorus, the Sacramento Gay Men's Chorus, glam shows, silent disco, fireworks, and much more!
- 10 a.m. — 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at the California State Fair (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Sacramento LGBT Community Center, California State Fair, and Out At The Fair
- More information about this event HERE.
This is a fundraiser to create the Washington Neighborhood Center Urban Art & Garden Landscape project for the outside of the Center and the backyard. The event is filled with food, music, community, and culture in hopes to bring young artists to build and create a beautiful space for the community to enjoy and flourish.
- 3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at Washington Neighborhood Center (400 16th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Washington Neighborhood Center
- More information about this event HERE.
A Delta tradition since 1972, the Courtland Pear Fair is the largest, continuously running agricultural fair of its kind in Northern California. This fair has everything including a fun run, a pancake breakfast with pear mimosas, awards for the biggest pear grown, a pie eating and pie baking competition, and many more to celebrate the local pear harvest.
- 7:30 p.m. — 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31
- Located at 180 Primasing, Courtland
- Organized by the Courtland Pear Fair
- More information about this event HERE.
The Menagerie has curated a market featuring 50+ artists and vendors selling extraordinary items! You can find bones, bugs, taxidermy, dark art, unique jewelry, collectibles, medical specimens, natural science, and more interesting and unique items. Local music by DJ Dire, DJ DUC, and DJ Chat Noir.
- 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at Tsakopoulos Library (821 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Menagerie Oddities Market, LLC
- More information about this event HERE.
Come enjoy a night filled with passionate poetry and music. This event features award-winning performers Chris Jones aka King, Charles Loeb aka LC, Jabrie Anderson aka Iso, and Terry Moore aka T-Mo with Compozzi.
- 6 p.m. — 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at Celebration Arts (2727 B St., Sacramento)
- Organized by T-Mo Entertainment
- More information about this event HERE.
This free block party features inflatables, free snow cones, character pictures face painting, food trucks and rumor has it, Spiderman and friends will be there!
- 5 p.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Hope Community
- More information about this event HERE.
This annual Sacramento festival brings all the best seafood and soul to the beautiful river walk park in West Sacramento. Maxine Jones and other artists will be performing live, so bring the family to this great event and enjoy all the blues, jazz, country, reggae, pop, and r&b funk music from bands and singers.
- 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at River Walk Park (651 2nd St., West Sacramento)
- Organized by River Walk Media
- More information about this event HERE.
Saturday Love is a free community-based event combining unique culinary experiences, live art, music, clothes, and more. This is also a celebration for their grand re-opening of their larger store just two doors down!
- 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30
- Located at 3400 Broadway, Sacramento
- Organized by 1UP RETRO CLOTHING
- More information about this event HERE.
Come enjoy music, dancing, and fellowship and cool down at Curtis Park. There will be live music from Vivian Lee Quartet, so bring a blanket and chairs, maybe a picnic or charcuterie board, and jam to some local bands!
- 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31
- Located at William Curtis Park (3349 W Curtis Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sierra 2 Center and the Sierra Curtis Neighborhood Association
- More information about this event HERE.
