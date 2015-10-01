10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 15-16

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If an Armenian food festival, an old cemetery lantern tour, or a chili cook-off sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather is cooling down, giving us the autumn breeze we've been wanting. Temperatures will be in the high 70s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that autumn weather, and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Calling all country music fans! This will be Sacramento's first country music festival with well known-artists Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Michael Ray and more. Get your cowboy hats, your cowboy boots, and giddy-up to this festival!

Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16

Located at Discovery Park (1600 Garden Hwy., Sacramento)

Organized by GoldenSky Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

A free afternoon of family fun and an up-close look at your Sacramento Kings! There will be a skills challenge, a 3x3 national cup, Slamson and Kings entertainers, photo ops, a kids zone, giveaways, food samples and discounts, and more.

2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16

Located at the Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Kings and The Golden 1 Center

A free community event celebrating the diversity within our vibrant community. There will be dance and musical performances, live art, food and drinks and more, so come connect with residents, community organizations, small businesses, and neighborhood associations.

11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at North Laguna Creek Park (6400 Jacinto Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by the Office of Sacramento City Councilmember Mai Vang

Enjoy a night under the stars with live jazz music, a full traditional Armenian cuisine consisting of kabobs, lamb burgers, kufta, baba ghanoush and more, live Armenian dance and music performances, a live DJ, and lots of fun for free!

11 a.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at St. James Armenian Apostolic Church (8071 Old Auburn Rd., Citrus Heights)

Organized by St. James Armenian Apostolic Church and the Sacramento Armenian Food Festival

A gathering to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the Latino community members who are connected to organ, eye, and tissue donations. Come enjoy live music, tasty food and drinks, and an arts and crafts area where you can decorate a sugar skull and more!

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at Sierra Donor Services (3940 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento)

Organized by Sierra Donor Services

This free event brings in local restaurants and agua fresca vendors for the first time to compete to see who has the best agua fresca in the valley. There will also be a live DJ, a taco truck, food and drinks, free face painting, games, and fun for the whole family!

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at the Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery (111 South Sutter St., Stockton)

Organized by Visit Stockton

What could be more fun than a stroll through a cemetery by lantern light? Enjoy a guided tour through the cemetery, listen to stories of these residents’ lives, and share a greeting with a passing spirit... if you dare!

7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at the Sacramento Historic City Cemetery (1000 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by the Old City Cemetery Committee

Anyone in the mood for unlimited chili? This event will consist of 10 competitors cooking up their famous chili, and you can enjoy unlimited chili tastings, local breweries on tap, wine from local vineyards, a silent auction and even musical performances by a live band!

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum (3650 Industrial Blvd., West Sacramento)

Organized by the Firefighters Burn Institute and the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum

ATTENTION ALL SACRAMENTO CREATIVES! Come connect with local musicians and artists and enjoy food, drinks, and live performances at this one-of-a-kind mixer.

8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at Rock & Brews (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento Artists Coalition and Rock & Brews

This festival is going to be Lucero Farms' biggest and best one yet! There will be up to 18 craft vendors, food trucks, carnival games for kids, hay rides, face painting, a pumpkin patch, lawn games, self-guided farm tours, and free live music!

12-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15

Located at Lucero Organic Farms (12561 Hauschildt Rd., Galt)

Organized by Lucero Organic Farms

