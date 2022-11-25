10 weekend events in Northern California | Nov. 26-27

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your last weekend of November.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! If silent disco, a toy and anime convention, or even a glowing art gallery sounds fun to you, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

This weekend's weather is warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-60s with a slight west-northwest breeze and a 25% chance of rain.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab an umbrella and enjoy some of these weekend events!

A free holiday lighting extravaganza with nightly performances, a 20-minute production, and Christmas lights galore! There will also be a special appearance by Jack Frost, and the lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree by Saint Nick himself.

6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1124 2nd St., Sacramento)

Organized by Old Sacramento Waterfront and Downtown Sacramento

Celebrate and embrace Sacramento's Hmong community by heading to this festival and enjoying the 180 booths of food and merchandise vendors, Miss Hmong California Pageant 2022-2023, traditional Hmong dancing, Hmong Idol (like American Idol), hip-hop, blazing, break dancing and much more!

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Hmong New Year

No matter where you are in this world, we want you to be a part of the Sacramento Hmong New Year Festival! Join the... Posted by Sacramento Hmong New Year on Thursday, November 24, 2022

Come and shop from dozens of gift fair vendors! You can also get free admission if you donate a toy for a local child and/or canned food for someone in need.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27

Located at The California Automobile Museum (2200 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by The California Automobile Museum

California Automobile Museum Holiday Gift Fair: Saturday, November 26 & Sunday, November 27. Free admission with... Posted by California Automobile Museum on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Get ready to shop with a purpose! Museum Store Sunday has all the great deals including more than 1,800 Museum Stores representing all fifty states and 24 countries! There will be books, collectibles, replicas, craft kits and supplies, toys and games and 10% off your total purchase, so stop by and support!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Located at Sutter's Fort State Historic Park (2701 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by Friends of Sutter's Fort

Thanksgiving's passed, looks like it's time for some holiday cheer! Come check out this free, family-friendly event that will teach you all about the holidays in the mid 1800s with era crafts and games, hot cocoa and mulled cider, a venue to take family photos and caroling.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Located at The Sacramento Visitor Center (1002 2nd St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento History Museum

Tis the season! Thousands of Sacramentans make it a family tradition during the Holidays to attend Theatre of Lights and... Posted by Sacramento History Museum on Monday, November 21, 2022

Harlow's will be hosting a Small Business Saturday event to shop local and you're invited! Shop and get discounted gift cards, tickets available for purchase, Harlow's merchandise, drink specials, and of course local vendors.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Located at Harlow's (2708 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by Harlow's

Join us at Harlow's November 26th for The Very Small Small Business Saturday Market & Happy Hour. From 11AM-3PM we'll... Posted by Harlow's on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Come and enjoy holiday shopping, live music, food trucks, and special holiday offerings from Old Sugar Mill's 14 different wineries!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Located at Old Sugar Mill Winery (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill Winery

Grab some headphones and dance it up at the Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink! Enjoy music on different channels from DJ Eddy, DJ Epik, and DJ Genetixx so get out there and hit the ice.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27

Located at Ali Youssefi Square (701 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink and HofIsBetter

Dress to impress and head out to Woodland's Comic Con! There will be all your favorite characters and artists you can talk to and take pictures with as well as a cosplay costume contest. This is a kid-friendly event and kids 10 and under are free! Admission is $7 if you have an ad or flyer and if not, admission will be $8.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Located at Woodland Fraternal Order of Eagles (37650 CA-16, Woodland)

Organized by Ohana Comic Con

The California State Indian Museum will be hosting Native vendors from all around the state, and admission is free! Come and shop for unique and hand-made gifts and there will be food trucks selling fry bread, sweets, and coffee.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Located at The California State Indian Museum

Organized by The California State Indian Museum

Are you starting to think about holiday shopping? We're less than a week away from our annual Native Arts and Crafts... Posted by California State Indian Museum on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Walk through 2 levels of wire sculptures and glow in the dark artwork by 40 artists and listen to worldly music! There will be psychedelic acrylic pour paintings, living wire sculptures, painted jewelry and accessories, and life-like graphite pencil drawings glowing under magical LED lights.

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Located at Self Designs Art Gallery (1117 18th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Self Designs

