10 weekend events in Northern California | August 13-14

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something fun for everyone this weekend in Northern California, including activities like a Mole festival, a poetry and music show, and even a brunch market!

The weather this weekend evens out, reaching highs in the mid-90s with a southwest breeze so gather up some friends and family members, or even go solo, but head out and enjoy.

Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some events for your weekend!

Any vampires around? The California Garlic Festival is coming to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, featuring all things garlic featuring food like garlic fries, garlic pesto pasta, garlic mushroom and onion bread bowls, as well as cooking demos, craft vendors, a petting zoo, monster truck rides, local entertainment, the Miss California Garlic Festival Scholarship Pageant, and more!

12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14

Located at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 South Airport Wy., Stockton)

Organized by The California Garlic Festival

Come celebrate Oaxacan culture in Sacramento; Honrando los Lunes del Cerro...or Honoring the Mondays of the Hill! There will be presentations by dance groups from the 8 regions of Oaxaca, Oaxacan food vendors, handicrafts, live music, family activities, and the Lico Music Academy from Los Angeles will perform.

10 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, August 14

Located at the Latino Center of Art and Culture (2700 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Latino Center of Art and Culture

Get dressed up and head to the Stockton Arena where you can celebrate all things pop culture. There will be more than 200 exhibitors and artists, various celebrity guests and artists, cosplay costume contests, gaming tournaments, panels, vendors, and more!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14

Located at the Stockton Arena (248 W Fremont St., Stockton)

Organized by StocktonCon

The theme is Money, (Em)Power, and Respect for this summertime family-friendly experience. Come celebrate and elevate Black womxn and girls and listen to panelists, activists, and enjoy music, dance performances, and a free yoga session!

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Located at the William Land Park Amphitheater (3901 Land Park Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by Black Womxn United

A pop-up brunch market including live music on the balcony, restaurants with brunch and mimosa specials, workshops, and other events hosted by local businesses!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14

Located on K Street in Old Sacramento

Organized by River City Marketplace and Old Sacramento

An event to uplift all the local heroes. There will be food trucks, a hot rod car exhibit, games, raffles, live music, local beer and wine, and firefighters! Put that flame underneath you and support.

There will be 12+ vendors with food, gifts, and art as well as a local DJ spinning while you go shopping!

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Located at Midtown Cantina Alley (2331 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Midtown Cantina Alley

Sacramento's first ever festival celebrating Mexican cuisine and gastronomy along with an evening night market. One of Mexico’s oldest traditional foods, mole, will be at the forefront of every dish featured. 100% of the proceeds from the food and bar will benefit the Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California College Scholarship Fund, so come out and support!

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Located at 1101 R St., Sacramento

Organized by the Mexican Cultural Center of Northern California and CASA de ESPAÑOL

Grab your friends and come see all your favorite plants along with unique varieties! There will be specials, a DIY succulent and petite houseplant pot up, air plant displays, and lots of plants and flowers. Don't forget to take your allergy medicine beforehand!

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Located at Green Acres Nursery & Supply (9220 East Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove)

Organized by Green Acres Nursery & Supply Elk Grove

Saturday Love is a free community-based event combining unique culinary experiences, live art, music, clothes, and more! There will also be cool sneakers, unique art and clothing, and even a rap battle.

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Located at 3400 Broadway, Sacramento

Organized by 1UP Retro Clothing

An evening filled with entertainment, empowerment, laughter, wisdom, and good vibes. There will be poetry by Larue and Terry Moore, motivational speakers, panelists, and musicians.

7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, August 13

Located at (1913 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by T-Mo Entertainment

