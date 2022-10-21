10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 22-23

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like comics, music festivals, or a zombie walk? If so, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather continues to cool down, with temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, soak up that autumn weather, and enjoy some of these weekend events!

A 3-day music festival featuring various musicians such as Railroad Earth, Beats Antique, The Floozies, Yonder Mountain String Band, the Lowdown Brass Band and much more! There will also be yoga, sound healing, pumpkin carving, and meditation with Railroad Earth’s Tim Carbone.

Thursday, Oct. 20 — Sunday, Oct. 23 (showtimes HERE)

Located at the Nevada City Fairgrounds (11228 McCourtney Rd., Grass Valley)

Organized by Hangtown Music Festival

More information about this event HERE.

🥁🥁🥁 FULL LINEUP! 📢 We hope you’ll join us Oct 20-23rd for our 11th Annual Hangtown Music Festival now happening in... Posted by Hangtown Music Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022

A high-quality event featuring signature bites from local Midtown restaurants and food trucks as well as four hours of wine, beer, and spirits tasting. Learn about the history of Sutter's Fort and how important being "Farm to Fork" is for Sacramento all while listening to music from DJ Eddie Z and live art by David Garabaldi.

6 p.m. — 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at Sutter's Fort (2701 L St., Sacramento)

Organized by Runnin' for Rhett Foundation and Capitol Beer Fest

More information about this event HERE.

Have you heard about our newest event? We are excited to bring you the inaugural Farm to Fort INSIDE Sutter's Fort in... Posted by Runnin' for Rhett Non-Profit on Friday, September 2, 2022

Come dressed in your country boots or your Halloween costumes and enjoy nine hours of real country, bluegrass, rockabilly, and folk music by national, regional, and local artists! There will be food trucks, drinks, local vendors, kids activities, a dance arena, and more.

11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at Dan Russell Rodeo Arena (Stafford St., Folsom)

Organized by Wildwood Performing Arts Foundation

More information about this event HERE.

Tickets are now on sale for TEXAS HILL, John Carter Cash, Dirty Cello, and MORE! LIVE at the Dan Russell Rodeo Arena on... Posted by Folsom Americana Fest on Friday, October 21, 2022

Come and celebrate the Flipinx community, culture, and history. This is a unique 1-day event filled with performances, speakers, interactive art installations, music, food, and more! Designed as a space for all to share our stories, collaborate, celebrate, and preserve our history within the community.

11 a.m. — 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at San Joaquin Delta College - Dolores Huerta Plaza (5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton)

Organized by Kommunity Hub

More information about this event HERE.

📣We’re part of the planning committee ya’ll 📣 We’re excited to announce the 2nd Annual FAHM (Filipino American History... Posted by Kommunity Hub on Wednesday, August 17, 2022

A free festival of fun for everyone with a variety of vendors and crafts, helpful health and employment information along with music from live DJs, live art and performances, food trucks and food vendors, a children’s petting zoo, games and prizes, a kids zone, face painting, pumpkins and decorating station, and much more!

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at City Church of Sacramento (3860 4th Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Community Wellness Forum and The Night Market Series

More information about this event HERE.

Our Harvest & Health Festival is tomorrow from 11am to 2pm. Bring the entire family for a whole lotta fun! Email stephanie@theCommunityWellnessForum.org for more information. Posted by Community Wellness Forum on Friday, October 21, 2022

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Come dressed in your best cosplay costumes and enjoy over 100 vendors, comic book creators and vintage comic books, toys, and celebrity guests!

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23

Located at The Roebbelen Center at The Grounds (700 Event Center Dr., Roseville)

Organized by SacAnime

More information about this event HERE.

While you're waiting for our January show, we'd like to remind you that we will be having our Roseville Comic Con next... Posted by SacAnime on Sunday, October 16, 2022

The city’s biggest Day of the Dead festival on the Old Sacramento Waterfront with traditional art, altars, sugar skulls, and lowriders!

@estrellahood Its been 10 years and a labor of love, excited to gather w community once again to honor our loved ones... Posted by Sol Collective on Thursday, October 13, 2022

The longest-running and biggest family Halloween attraction in Northern California is back! Come dressed for freaky fun as your best zombie or favorite Halloween costume! Professional f/x makeup artists will also be there to help bring out your inner monster. Enjoy ultimate riot wrestling, live music from DJ Keith, a "thriller" street dance, and more creepy and cool surprises!

4 p.m. — 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at IDOL Beer Works (100 South Sacramento St., Lodi)

Organized by The Zombie Club

More information about this event HERE.

In honor of Filipino American History Month, there will be more than 30 Filipino/Hawaiian-themed food and retail vendors, food and drink vendors, live music and great company! There will be a good mix of Filipino culture with a bit of Aloha and a sprinkle of Halloween spirit.

11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at Hungry Pecker Brewing (9251 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove)

Organized by Pau Hana Events

More information about this event HERE.

Bring your good boy(s) or good girl(s) and bark up this free festival! For all the dog owners and dog lovers, there will be a Biergarten, live entertainment, local vendors and food trucks, canine contests for the best musical pup, best-dressed pup, and more!

8 a.m. — 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22

Located at Johnson-Springview Park (5480 5th St., Rocklin)

Organized by Placer SPCA and City of Rocklin

More information about this event HERE.

Barktoberfest Biergarten Learn more and get your tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/barktoberfest/custom/custom4 Posted by Placer SPCA on Friday, October 14, 2022

LOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE TO GO? HIT BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos