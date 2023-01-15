10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 14-15

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend!

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheers to the New Year! Does an art show, a polar bear plunge, or even a discounted 3-course dinner sound fun to you? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do in Northern California for your weekend!

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket or umbrella and enjoy some of these weekend events!

Enjoy 3-course meals specially crafted for Dine Downtown at more than 30 participating restaurants across the Central City, for just $45 per person. $1 will be added to each meal purchased to donate to the Food Literacy Center in Sacramento. This is an exclusive culinary experience you don’t want to miss!

Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 22

Located at Downtown, Sacramento

Organized by Downtown Sacramento

More information about his event HERE.

Dine Downtown Sacramento 2023: Menus Highlights, Dates https://foodgressing.com/dine-downtown-sacramento-2023-california-menus-highlights-dates/ Posted by Downtown Sac on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Celebrate with the community and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a lighted community vigil. This event is free to the public, so anyone can come rain or shine!

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at Old Town Plaza (9615 Railroad St., Elk Grove)

Organized by The Elk Grove MLK Committee

More information about this event HERE.

Elk Grove community members are invited to come together to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a... Posted by City of Elk Grove - City Hall on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Get ready for an afternoon of food, entertainment, and artistic expression from music to spoken word! This event is a celebration of uplifting Black women’s mental wellness. There will be live performances, mental wellness resources, and even tasty mocktails!

2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)

Organized by California Black Women's Health Project

More information about this event HERE.

100% of our programming efforts are centered on partnership and a fundamental belief that collective engagement is... Posted by California Black Women's Health Project on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The city's urban, live-art variety show featuring top emerging artists from all over the region! Witness a one-of-a-kind energetic production featuring live performances from local dancers, singers, poets and musicians. Dress to impress!

8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at Sac Dance Lab (1807 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sac Dance Lab

More information about his event HERE.

Time to get Irish Jiggy with it at this 10th annual event! Expect a few of Sacramento’s finest practitioners of Irish music in its various forms like Stout Rebellion, One-Eyed Reilly, The Pikeys, and members of Stepping Stone playing for the McKeever School of Irish Dance.

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at Harlow's (2708 J Street, Sacramento)

Organized by Harlows

More information about his event HERE.

We are leaping into our first performance of 2023 with much excitement!! Join us for the 10th annual Irishpalooza @... Posted by McKeever School of Irish Dance on Thursday, January 5, 2023

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

Rain or shine, come see the “New Art for the New Year” show! There will be four open studios where you can find some of the latest works from 16 resident artists so shop and support locals.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at The Art Studios (1727 I St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Art Studios

More information about his event HERE.

Calling all inventors! Join Amelia Bearhart and friends to celebrate all the young builders, thinkers, and makers. Participate in engineering challenges like Trampoline Bounce, which is inspired by real-life kid inventors, or visit the Creation Station and bring your next big idea to life!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., McClellan)

Organized by the Aerospace Museum of California

More information about his event HERE.

Please join us this Saturday for Kid Inventors Day. K.I.D. is a day to celebrate all of our favorite young builders,... Posted by Aerospace Museum of California on Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Party like it’s 32 degrees! Start off 2023 right and take the plunge at the Cordova Community Pool for a good cause... and they'll even throw in a free donut!

9 a.m. – noon Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at the Cordova Community Pool (2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova)

Organized by the Cordova Recreation & Park District

More information about his event HERE.

Our first event of 2023 is less than a week away! Who's ready to jump in the pool with us?? https://crpd.com/recreation/special-events/polar-bear-plunge/ #polarbearplunge #swim #visitranchocordova Posted by Cordova Rec & Park District on Monday, January 9, 2023

Skaters of all ages can come ice skate and make and take home a unique handcrafted ornament to share with friends and family!

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14

Located at The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink (7th St. and K St.,

Sacramento)

Sacramento) Organized by Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink

More information about his event HERE.

Enjoy time well spent with the community sipping coffee, observing cars, and raising funds and awareness!

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15

Located at the Milagro Center (6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael)

Organized by Dreams and Drivers

More information about his event HERE.

Rain or shine. We launch 2023 this Sunday at Milagro. Bring that daily driver out. See ya Sunday! https://m.facebook.com/events/1204221833839672 Posted by Dreams and Drivers on Monday, January 9, 2023

Do you want to see your event on here? Send your suggestions to ssoublet@abc10.com!

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Harlem Globetrotters continue their history of excellence