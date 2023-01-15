10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 14-15

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cheers to the New Year! Does an art show, a polar bear plunge, or even a discounted 3-course dinner sound fun to you? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do in Northern California for your weekend!
This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the mid-50s with a south-southeastern breeze and a 90% chance of rain.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket or umbrella and enjoy some of these weekend events!
Enjoy 3-course meals specially crafted for Dine Downtown at more than 30 participating restaurants across the Central City, for just $45 per person. $1 will be added to each meal purchased to donate to the Food Literacy Center in Sacramento. This is an exclusive culinary experience you don’t want to miss!
- Friday, Jan. 13 – Sunday, Jan. 22
- Located at Downtown, Sacramento
- Organized by Downtown Sacramento
- More information about his event HERE.
Celebrate with the community and remember the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a lighted community vigil. This event is free to the public, so anyone can come rain or shine!
- 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at Old Town Plaza (9615 Railroad St., Elk Grove)
- Organized by The Elk Grove MLK Committee
- More information about this event HERE.
Get ready for an afternoon of food, entertainment, and artistic expression from music to spoken word! This event is a celebration of uplifting Black women’s mental wellness. There will be live performances, mental wellness resources, and even tasty mocktails!
- 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at The Guild Theater (2828 35th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by California Black Women's Health Project
- More information about this event HERE.
The city's urban, live-art variety show featuring top emerging artists from all over the region! Witness a one-of-a-kind energetic production featuring live performances from local dancers, singers, poets and musicians. Dress to impress!
- 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at Sac Dance Lab (1807 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sac Dance Lab
- More information about his event HERE.
Time to get Irish Jiggy with it at this 10th annual event! Expect a few of Sacramento’s finest practitioners of Irish music in its various forms like Stout Rebellion, One-Eyed Reilly, The Pikeys, and members of Stepping Stone playing for the McKeever School of Irish Dance.
Rain or shine, come see the “New Art for the New Year” show! There will be four open studios where you can find some of the latest works from 16 resident artists so shop and support locals.
- 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at The Art Studios (1727 I St., Sacramento)
- Organized by The Art Studios
- More information about his event HERE.
Calling all inventors! Join Amelia Bearhart and friends to celebrate all the young builders, thinkers, and makers. Participate in engineering challenges like Trampoline Bounce, which is inspired by real-life kid inventors, or visit the Creation Station and bring your next big idea to life!
- 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at the Aerospace Museum of California (3200 Freedom Park Dr., McClellan)
- Organized by the Aerospace Museum of California
- More information about his event HERE.
Party like it’s 32 degrees! Start off 2023 right and take the plunge at the Cordova Community Pool for a good cause... and they'll even throw in a free donut!
- 9 a.m. – noon Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at the Cordova Community Pool (2197 Chase Dr., Rancho Cordova)
- Organized by the Cordova Recreation & Park District
- More information about his event HERE.
Skaters of all ages can come ice skate and make and take home a unique handcrafted ornament to share with friends and family!
- 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14
- Located at The Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink (7th St. and K St.,
Sacramento)
- Organized by Downtown Sacramento Ice Rink
- More information about his event HERE.
Enjoy time well spent with the community sipping coffee, observing cars, and raising funds and awareness!
- 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15
- Located at the Milagro Center (6241 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael)
- Organized by Dreams and Drivers
- More information about his event HERE.
