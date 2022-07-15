10 weekend events in Northern California

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a rib cookoff, a snake festival, or maybe the California State Fair sound fun to you? If so, that goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weather this weekend heats back up, reaching highs in the low 100s with a southwest breeze, so gather up some friends, and family members, or even go solo but head out and enjoy.

Whether you'd like to go out, stay in, or a bit of both, here are some events for your weekend!

It's back, the California State Fair is a 17-day fair filled with everything like fair food and drinks, carnival rides and games, animals, competitions, cultural and agricultural attractions, and classic entertainment on the Toyota Concert Series on the Golden 1 Stage. Enjoy different contests, different exhibits, and deals throughout the week!

10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 31

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Cal Expo State Fair

Held on World Snake Day, SnakeFest is a free, family-friendly event including live snake presentations and demonstrations, kid's activities, and food and drinks. Explore the global efforts of Save The Snakes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to snake conservation. Take a tour of the Snake Conservation Center, learn from local nature organizations, and see lots and lots of snakes!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Located at the Snake Conservation Center (3100 Fite Circle, STE 101, Sacramento)

Organized by Save The Snakes

Come and enjoy sweet juicy peaches that have just achieved 'peach perfection' and are carefully picked from trees. Enjoy dozens of peach foods, desserts, and beverages and visit more than 100 vendors. Dance, celebrate, watch live entertainment on the two entertainment stages, and even enter the peach pie eating contest!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Located at Marysville's Historic Shopping District (547 2nd St., Yuba City)

Organized by The Marysville Peach Festival

A day party to celebrate and cultivate Sacramento's culture. There will be various authors, music by DJ Eddy and DJ 2Raw, fashion on display, local vendors, live paintings, live performances, and more!

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, July 17

Located at Esthers Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Impound Comics and Kultivate Sac

A family-friendly street fair filled with food and drinks, unique arts and crafts, a kid's area with summer activities, and more food! There will be a local rib cookoff competition, open to anyone with good taste and good ribs. There will be a record 27 competitors in the cookoff, so pack some extra napkins and get ready to grub.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Located at Downtown Dixon (165 East A St., Dixon)

Organized by The Dixon Action Team

Come and enjoy free family-friendly entertainment and live music. Tropical Sunday's summer music series features multicultural live music with a dance floor and salsa, bachata, and cumbia lessons, so get on your dancing shoes and head downtown!

5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, July 17

Located at Downtown Commons (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Kings and Downtown Commons

Get your dog ready to strut their stuff and you can even dress up in your best summer outfit for an afternoon of pups, pints, pools, and summer treats! There will be music by DJ Anthony Romero, a doggie splash area, a bark market, and a fashion show. Pup cups for all the good doggies!

12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Located at Track 7 Brewing Company (3747 W Pacific Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento SPCA and Track 7 Brewing Company

A chance to get together through the love of art and music, this showcase will consist of over 15 artists and vendors, live music by Chango & SantanaMustDie, and performances by Swayshon, Yumz Awkword, Virgo, Basi Vibe, and The Philharmonik. Come and celebrate Sacramento's creatives!

4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sunday, July 17

Located at Chando’s Cantina (805 15th St., Sacramento)

Organized by TOGE+HER LIVE

Dress up in your best skate outfit and check out local food and drink vendors 1837vegan and Crazy Rabbit Kitchen. Skate by and grab some brunch too!

10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Sunday, July 17

Located at The Rink (2900 Bradshaw Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Only Sunshine Sanctuary

Listen to the sounds of blues, soul, jazz, and r&b with featured musicians Terry Hanck, Nancy Wright, Danny Sandoval, and Marty Deradoorian. There will be a dance floor, comfortable seats, and tables, so secure your spot and enjoy a night of music.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Located at West Sacramento VFW (905 Drever St., West Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Blues Society

A free and festive gallery opening event by rising artist Raul Mejia, whose artwork is a bold blend of Mexican and American culture. Wounded Deer is a solo gallery show of Mejia’s artwork inspired by the life of Frida Kahlo and the influence she has had on his personal growth, just in time for Frida Kahlo’s birthday week.

6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, July 16

Located at Atrium 916 - Art, Creativity & Sustainability (1020 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by Atrium 916

Theatre, but for grown-ups! Jacob T. Zach writes this show about a city under siege, certain things are legal and illegal like strawberry pie is illegal and bike tires can get confiscated, and the world has been outlawed. Flying kites are now a capital offense in this city, so go to the theatre and find out how they survive!

Dates and showtimes are listed on their website

Located at The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre (2700 Capitol Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre

From vintage clothing to handmade goods and food, there's something for everyone at the World's Worst Expo. There will be over 130 new and familiar vendors, so check them out and support them!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, July 17

Located at 1125 I St., Sacramento

Organized by Worlds Worst Bodega

