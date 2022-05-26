10 weekend events happening in Northern California

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif — If a mural paint party, an antique fair or a vegan soul food festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

After this week's heatwave, the weekend weather seems to be cooling down, reaching the low 80s with a light breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo but head outside and enjoy some of these weekend events for Memorial Day Weekend!

Enjoy traditional county fair competitions, agriculture displays, family activities, a midway, festival-style entertainment, and all the fair food you've been missing for those two years. Don't forget to see traditional fair fun entertainment including local bands, hypnotists, petting zoos and rescued exotic animals

10 a.m. — 10 p.m. May 26 - 30

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento County Fair, Sacramento County, and Midway of Fun

More information about this event HERE.

DAY ONE!!! WE'RE BACK SACRAMENTO!! We've got Peppa Pig. Queen Nation. Animals. Fun and entertainment for everyone.... Posted by Sacramento County Fair on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Celebrate Broadway this Memorial Day weekend with an amazing opportunity to make your mark on Sacramento at District 4's Community Mural! In addition to the Paint by Number Mural, enjoy the free Broadway Block Party held on 5th Street consisting of music, food trucks, yoga classes, a car show from Cars & Coffee, and local art.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Located at the ABC10 Building (400 Broadway, Sacramento)

Organized by Community Murals Sacramento and ABC10

More information about this event HERE.

Join us for a fun, free, and hands-on Community Paint Day on Sunday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The mural will be... Posted by ABC10 on Monday, May 23, 2022

A three-day multi-genre music festival right in the heart of the city of Napa. There will be five stages, a culinary stage, food, drinks and good vibes! This year's headliners are Metallica, Kygo, Twenty One Pilots, The Black Crowes, P!nk, and Luke Combs.

11 a.m. — 10 p.m. May 27 - 29

Located at Napa Valley Expo (575 3rd St., Napa)

Organized by Bottlerock Napa, Visit Napa Valley, and JaM Cellars

More information about this event HERE.

An outdoor event where you can eat vegan and vegetarian dishes, listen to live music, and enjoy organic drinks and entertainment. This event is to bring awareness to a healthier eating lifestyle and an alternative way to eat!

11 a.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29

Located at the parking lot of the African Market Place (2251 Florin Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Queens of Africa USA

More information about this event HERE.

The Sacramento Bugorama is America’s longest-running Volkswagon event held on Memorial Day and Labor Day Weekends. This event features drag racing, a show and shine car show, a swap meet to buy and sell used VW parts and local food and beverage vendors.

1 p.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29

Located at Sacramento Raceway Park (5305 Excelsior Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Bugorama Promotions and Sacramento Raceway

More information about this event HERE.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

An 18th annual vintage street fair where you can shop for antiques, collectibles, jewelry, garden stuff and lots of wonderful old items!

8 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Located at Downtown Sutter Creek (Main St., Sutter Creek)

Organized by The Antique Gardener

More information about this event HERE.

This is an event where people can browse through over 160 tables of toy trains available for sale. There will also be food and a free train set drawing for ages 17 and under.

10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Located at The Scottish Rite Masonic Center (6151 H St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Train Collectors Association

More information about this event HERE.

A 3-day festival of family fun with access to free entertainment consisting of a Ferris wheel, pony ride, petting zoo, bungy jumping, roller coasters, the KidFest train, and many more. This event is open to those of all ages, so channel your inner child and have some fun!

3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Located at Mt. Diablo High School (2450 Grant St., Concord)

Organized by Visit Concord and Bay Area Festivals

More information about this event HERE.

Exhibitor spaces are available in the KidFest Marketplace for our award-winning 31st Bay Area KidFest on the May 28-30... Posted by Bay Area Festivals on Thursday, May 5, 2022

Summer '22 kicks off on Saturday with a very rare DJ set from TORO Y MOI, who are currently on tour along with music from Basi Vibe & friends.

8 p.m. — 2 a.m. Saturday, May 28

Located at Tiger Bar + Restaurant (722 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by HOFIsBetter and Tiger

More information about this event HERE.

A deliciously imaginative weekend of food and beverage specials at Drake's: The Barn. There will be special guest performers from Big Fun Circus, so step right up and enjoy all the carnival entertainment like juggling, stilt walkers, clowns, even a friendly petting zoo, and of course, live music!

1 p.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29

Located at Drake's: The Barn (985 Riverfront St., West Sacramento)

Organized by Drake's Brewing Company

More information about this event HERE.

Come and experience a day full of fun, food, music, local vendors, guest performances, laughter and good vibes!

2 p.m. — 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Located at 315 12th St., Sacramento

Organized by The Co-Op Spot

More information about this event HERE.

Get your tickets to the backyard boogie and bbq pop up at the @thecoopspot this Saturday May 28, 2022 2-8pm. Link in bio . . #thingstodo #thingstodoinsacramento #eventsinsacramento #sacramentoevents #thecoopspot #coopspotevents Posted by The Co-op Spot on Monday, May 23, 2022

Experience a variety of shopping and farmers market booths, food trucks, raffles, music by DJ Outlaw playing all the Country hits, a magic show, axe throwing, and of course, a local talent show where the first-place winner will receive $1,000!

3 p.m. — 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28

Located at Unity Ranch (512 Hogan Dam Rd., Valley Springs)

Organized by FREE WILL ORGANIZATION

More information about this event HERE.

LOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE TO GO? HIT BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos

► Follow John on Facebook