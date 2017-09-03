10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 17-18

From daytime adventures to nightlife, here's what Northern California's got planned for your weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If a chicken festival, a local creative market, or a jazz and R&B festival sounds fun to you, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your weekend.

A family event for all ages and salsa fans with a Mission Foods Salsa Tasting Bar, a beer garden with live music, and three stages of entertainment. Expect family carnival fun, salsa dancing lessons, a salsa contest, vendors and good food!

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St. #200, Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Salsa Festival

TV Production for the Sacramento Salsa Festival. #sacramentosalsafestival https://sacramentosalsafestival.com/ Posted by Meraki Logic on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Come enjoy everything Mediterranean on this West Coast! There will be live music, dance lessons, Arabic and Greek food like lamb, gyros, falafels, hummus and pita bread, spanakopita, desserts, and much more.

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Holy Virgin Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church (3060 Jefferson Blvd., West Sacramento)

Organized by Holy Virgin Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church

Bawk! Cluck on over to this festival to celebrate the history and chickens of Fair Oaks. There will be live music, a kids park, a food (feed) court with 10 food trucks, a wine and beer tent, craft and community vendor booths, a cornhole tournament, and even fashion show known as the Cluck N' Crow contest!

12-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Fair Oaks Park (11549 Fair Oaks Blvd., Fair Oaks)

Organized by Fair Oaks Recreation and Parks District

The 17th Annual Fair Oaks Chicken Festival is just 10 days away! Tag your festival friends that you're going with in... Posted by Fair Oaks Chicken Festival on Wednesday, September 7, 2022

A two-day event filled with good music, friends, family, and community togetherness. Enjoy performances by MYA, Pleasure P, Bobby Valentino, Sol Development and many more, so bring a lawn chair, grab some food and drinks, and listen to the sounds of jazz and R&B!

12-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18.

Located at Meadowview Park (7760 24th St., Sacramento)

Organized by RDA Entertainment and Black Blue Printz

Come out this weekend for the return of the Jazz and R&B Festival we will be there on Sunday bringing you some of the... Posted by Banana Pudding Krazy on Thursday, September 15, 2022

This event will showcase over 600 classic cars along with cultural music and dance performances, merchandise vendors, community information booths, and family-oriented activities! Come and celebrate Sacramento's car and cruising culture.

12-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18.

Located at Franklin Boulevard Business District (5383 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by the Franklin Boulevard Business Association

There is something for everyone at the Lodi Grape Festival! Check out exhibits, entertainment, live music and bands, food, carnival rides and games, grape and commodity murals, beer and wine tasting and more.

12-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18

Located at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds (413 E. Lockeford St., Lodi)

Organized by the Lodi Grape Festival

The Lodi Grape Festival starts in 2️⃣ weeks and we are busy getting the grounds ready! Don’t miss out on all of the... Posted by Lodi Grape Festival on Thursday, September 1, 2022

Get your brew on at this year's festival, a festival for all the craft beer and food lovers! There will be 60+ breweries to taste test, 12+ food trucks to eat from, a local vendor fair, and an Adult Fun Zone!

12-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Discovery Park (1600 Garden Hwy., Sacramento)

Organized by California Brewers Festival and Point West Rotary Club

Connect with friends, enjoy the fall Sacramento weather, hear great live music, shop local artistic vendors, eat... Posted by California Brewers Festival on Thursday, August 11, 2022

They said the show must go on and so it must! This is a free family-friendly event with two stages of live music, a food court with 10 vendors, a beer garden with local craft breweries, a kids zone, a Shakedown Street Craft market, and more!

12-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Regional Park Auburn Disc Golf Course (3770 Richardson Dr., Auburn)

Organized by Auburn Recreation District

The Ain’t Necessarily Dead Music Festival is one week away. Join us on September 17 at Regional Park from 12-10pm for great music, food trucks, 40 vendors, kids zone, and way more! Posted by Auburn Recreation District on Saturday, September 10, 2022

A day all about literacy and education! There will be kid's fun and games, live music, face painting, clowns, food, storytelling time, authors, and more including areas to visit like Alphabet Alley, Creative Corner, Education Expressway, and Library Lane.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Weber Point Events Center (221 N Center St., Stockton)

Organized by Family Day at the Park

Save the date and join us on Saturday, September 17th to celebrate 25 years🎉 We will have games, books, stories, food, music and so much more! You will not want to miss this! Posted by Family Day at the Park on Friday, April 29, 2022

A celebration of Sacramento love and creatives connecting, so come out and support the hundreds of featured creatives, artists, entrepreneurs, and brands shaping culture locally and across the nation.

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Esther's Park (3408 3rd Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by 1Up Retro Clothing

A free event with free resources like books, school supplies, COVID vaccinations, meals by Family Meal Sacramento and prepared by local restaurants, and live entertainment. There will be not one, but 12 Wide Open Walls artists live painting murals on the walls of Elder Creek Elementary School, so come enjoy the view and good vibes.

10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at Elder Creek Elementary School (7934 Lemon Hill Ave., Sacramento)

Organized by SCUSD and community partners

We’re so excited to welcome 17 Wide Open Walls artists to paint Elder Creek Elementary this weekend! Don’t miss out on... Posted by Sacramento City Unified School District on Monday, September 12, 2022

A fun and free family-friendly event filled with singing, dancing, and traditional Chinese instruments. There will be cultural demonstrations where you can learn more about calligraphy, paper lantern making, face painting, etc. There will also be crafts and souvenirs, food and drinks, mooncake tasting and more.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17

Located at California State University, Sacramento (6000 J St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Sacramento State Asian Studies Program

Everyone is welcome to come and receive blessings from Ratha Yatra, Jagannath, Balarama and Subhadra! Also, enjoy a heart-melting Kirtan and free vegetarian feast, live music, cultural dances, henna and face painting, and even help pull the Jagannath Chariot during the parade, which comes around Capitol Park.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18

Located at the California State Capitol Museum (1315 10th St., Sacramento)

Organized by the International Society of Krishna Consciousness Sacramento

Festival of Chariot (Rathyatra) first time ever in Sacramento Date: Sunday, Sept 18th @ California State Capital... Posted by ISKCON Sacramento on Tuesday, September 13, 2022

