10 weekend events in Northern California | Jan. 28-29

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does gourmet chocolate tasting, monster trucks, or even a pet theater sound fun? If so, it shows there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California!
This weekend's weather continues to warm up just a bit with temperatures in the high-50s with a north-northwestern breeze.
Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a sweater and enjoy some of these weekend events!
Get ready for the nation’s only coast-to-coast model train show! The show is designed for the general public, modelers, hobbyists, families and those just plain curious. Each show features hundreds of tables of trains and accessories for sale, huge operating exhibits, activities for kids and more.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29
- Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Train Show
- More information about this event HERE.
Experience full-throttle fun for everyone where world-class athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill! You'll be on the edge of your seat watching professional drivers and their cars push the limits in Freestyle, Skills and Racing competitions.
- Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29; times listed on website
- Located at The Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)
- Organized by Monster Jam
- More information about this event HERE.
Calling all chocolate lovers! Discover, taste and savor the finest in artisan, gourmet and premium chocolates and confections for the seasons at this special event. There will be chocolate tasting, chef and author talks, and ongoing chocolate and confection tastings, demos, etc.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
- Located at The Citizen Hotel (926 J St., Sacramento)
- Organized by Sacramento Chocolate Salon
- More information about this event HERE.
Cheers to a new Lunar Year! This festival will have carnival rides, kid's games and family fun, headlining performers, live performing arts, food vendors, a beauty pageant, bingo and raffle prizes and a vendors village.
- 10 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29
- Located at 5901 Florin Rd., Sacramento
- Organized by the Norcal Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and the Vietnamese American Community of Sacramento
- More information about this event HERE.
The best expo for Quinceañeras! Here you will find everything you need for the party of your dreams in one place. There will be over 50 vendors and various community services available to get the Quinceañera rolling!
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
- Located at Capital Sports Center (5209 Luce Ave., McClellan Park)
- Organized by Quinceañera Magazine
- More information about this event HERE.
Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Hard Rock Casino! There will be dance and musical performances, special guests, and more.
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29
- Located at Hard Rock Live (3317 Forty Mile Rd., Wheatland)
- Organized by Hard Rock Live
- More information about this event HERE.
Bring a cup of coffee and wear some comfy shoes for this walkabout. Come learn and see the beautiful art and unique murals of downtown Sacramento with a local guide and good company.
- 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
- Located at The Capitol Building (1315 10th St., Sacramento)
- Organized by UC Davis Alumni
- More information about this event HERE.
Ring in the new year with an afternoon filled with food trucks, crafters and cultural performances and cooking demonstrations! Get the chance to sample foods and experiences from vendors of different Asian backgrounds and cultures, and learn about the many ways people celebrate the beginning of a new year.
- 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
- Located at ACC Senior Services (7334 Park City Dr., Sacramento)
- Organized by ACC Senior Services and The Creative Space
- More information about this event HERE.
Calling all sneakerheads and kicks enthusiasts! In partnership with The Link Up, the Stockton Kings will host shoe and vintage clothing companies that will be stationed along the concourse of Stockton Arena. Don’t miss your chance to show off your favorite pair of sneakers and catch a glimpse of some of the coolest kicks in town and stick around for the game against the Memphis Hustle!
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
- Located at The Stockton Arena (248 W Fremont St., Stockton)
- Organized by The Stockton Kings and The Link Up
- More information about this event HERE.
A show that has a unique blend of physical comedy and award-winning juggling skills by former Circus veteran and “America’s Got Talent” finalist Gregory Popovich, alongside the extraordinary talents of his performing rescue pets!
- 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28
- Located at The Colonial Theatre (3522 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento)
- Organized by Comedy Pet Theater
- More information about this event HERE.
