From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your President's Day weekend!

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a barber battle, cat expo, or even a Mardi Gras Festival and Carnival sound fun to you? If so, that shows there's something for everyone for your President’s Day weekend in Northern California!

This weekend's weather continues to warm up with temperatures in the mid-60s with a south-southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside, grab a jacket and enjoy some of these weekend events!

A 2-day celebration of parades, second-line bands, celebrities, live music, attractions, vendors, specialty foods and drinks, costumes and beads for an authentic Mardi Gras experience for all ages!

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 and 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at the Old Sacramento Waterfront (1014 2nd St., Sacramento)

Organized by Louisiana Sue and Mardi Gras Carnival

More information about this event HERE.

GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY. $12 per day ONLINE $20 at Gate. Kids 15 and under Free w Adult Foods & Drinks Extra * No outside... Posted by Fleur De Lis Charities on Saturday, February 11, 2023

Hit the road and watch the adventures of Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends, travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba, discover a whole new world in Aladdin’s princely parade and more!

Thursday, Feb. 16 through Monday, Feb. 20

Located at The Golden 1 Center (500 David J Stern Walk, Sacramento)

Organized by Disney On Ice

More information about this event HERE.

Get $5 off Disney On Ice seats today until Feb. 19! Use code "FORKY" on all shows and select seats:... Posted by Golden 1 Center on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Celebrate Black History Month at this annual Black History Month Art Show and Crafters event! There will be art, vendors, crafters, shopping, wine tasting at 14 tasting rooms, food trucks on-site and more.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at Old Sugar Mill (35265 Willow Ave., Clarksburg)

Organized by Old Sugar Mill

More information about this event HERE.

A family-friendly event where you can see over 120 different cats and kittens, over 35 breeds dress up and compete for Best in Show and other various categories!

Come out and enjoy entertainment from the loc community including a focus on the art and history of locs, an education panel, a live loc learning course as well as a loc hair show!

3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at Country Club Lanes (2600 Watt Ave. #6296, Sacramento)

Organized by Twisted Loc Lounge

More information about this event HERE.

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

This event will host six categories that will test some of the most talented and local barbers' skills and put them on full display! Categories include student best taper, female freshest fade, best beard, freestyle, tag team and for the first time ever the master barber.

1 p.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at Courtyard by Marriott Sacramento Cal Expo (1782 Tribute Rd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Barbers Club

More information about this event HERE.

Celebrate Black History Month through an evening filled with fashion, music and dancing while focusing on showcasing local designers, makeup artist, hairstylists and models!

3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

Located at The Pop Up Shop (1689 Arden Wy. Unit 2078, Sacramento)

Organized by The Pop Up Shop at Arden

More information about this event HERE.

OUR FASHION SHOW IS COMING UP 🚨🚨🚨 This following week February 18th make sure you come see what we have in store. The... Posted by The Pop Up Shop at Arden on Sunday, February 12, 2023

From vintage clothing to handmade goods and food, there's something for everyone at the World's Worst Expo. There will be over 170 new and familiar vendors, so check them out and support them in this beautiful weather!

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at 1125 I St., Sacramento

Organized by Worlds Worst Expo

More information about this event HERE.

With sounds by DJ Fiji, DJ Dennis and celebrity DJ Buka aka 'The Cultural Wolf', this is an all-exclusive afrobeats night for the people and for the culture. Come dressed in all shades of brown from tan to dark chocolate to celebrate the beautiful shades of black history!

9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at District 30 (1022 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by MightyTree Entertainment and District 30

More information about this event HERE.

A free stand-up comedy show filled with great laughs, food and drinks! Hosted by comedian Buddy Rahming, comedians Dejan Tyler, Alvin Duke, Tess Frey, Aja Mae and D-Roc will take center stage at Jets!

p.m. – p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 or Sunday, Feb. 19

Located at Jet's American Bat & Grill (1226 20th St., Sacramento)

Organized by Buddy Rahming

More information about this event HERE.

Saturday Night: @funnybidness Comedy Show at JETS American Bar & Grill @jetsmidtown Saturday night February 18th in... Posted by Yeah Buddy Entertainment on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

