10 weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 24-25

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for your first weekend of fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a renaissance faire, a farm-to-fork festival, or maybe even a paranormal circus sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California.

The weekend weather has warmed back up just a bit, with temperatures in the high 80s with a slight northwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your first weekend of Sacramento's fall season.

Come celebrate the city of Sacramento with a free street festival, featuring the tastes and sounds of California's Farm to Fork capitol! Japanese Breakfast and Gregory Porter will headline the festival’s two-day concert series and there will be local vendors, food trucks, regional wines, craft beer, cooking demonstrations and much more.

4-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Located at Capitol Mall (3rd St. – 7th St., Sacramento)

Organized by the Farm to Fork Festival

More information about this event HERE.

See you soon at the Capitol Mall. Visit Sacramento's FREE Farm-to-Fork Street Festival is just one month away! Start... Posted by Farm to Fork Capital of America on Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Get dressed up in all festive gear because midtown will be transformed into Germany. This festival will feature German beer, German entertainment, food, games and prizes, and live music from the German band The Alpenmeisters, DJ Eddie Z, and MC Tommy G.

3-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Located at Der Biergarten (2332 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by Der Biergarten

More information about this event HERE.

Come and experience a fusion of history and fantasy with culinary delicacies, craft demonstrations, ancient music, dance and comedy shows, magic and contortionist shows, swashbucklers, pirates and fairies! Also, enjoy real jousting and full armored combat between knights, ambassadors from foreign lands, juggling jesters, winsome wenches, lords and ladies, knights of horseback, squires and simpletons.

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25

Located at Folsom City Lions Park (403 Stafford St., Folsom)

Organized by Renaissance Productions

More information about this event HERE.

I hope to see you this weekend 30th celebrations of Folsom Renaissance Faire this weekend! Sept 24th 10:00am... Posted by Folsom Renaissance Faire on Monday, September 19, 2022

This outdoor event features menu tastings from over a dozen North Sacramento restaurants, eateries, and breweries. A great chance to mingle with neighbors, enjoy food, and raise funds for the North Sacramento-Hagginwood Library!

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Located at Angel’s Center for the Arts (1023 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Friends of the North Sacramento-Hagginwood Library

More information about this event HERE.

A Taste of North Sacramento-Benefitting the Hagginwood/North Sacramento Public Libraty Branch is This Saturday,... Posted by North Sacramento Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Enjoy all things scaly and crawly, including more than 45 venomous species from around the world including King Cobras and Black Mambas. Learn and look at various reptiles, and stop by the reptile education center to learn about the world of reptiles. Also, there will be a reptile marketplace for all the products you need!

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Sacramento Reptile Show and Cal Expo

More information about this event HERE.

We’re baaack! 🦎🐢🐊🐍 Sacramento Reptile Show tickets go on sale online at sacreptileshow.com and in person at Pets To Go... Posted by Sacramento Reptile Show on Thursday, July 28, 2022

PLAN YOUR WEEKEND:

► FORECAST DETAILS | Check out our hourly forecast and radar pages

► GET WEATHER ALERTS TO YOUR PHONE | Download the ABC10 mobile app

► WEATHER IN YOUR EMAIL | Sign up for the Daily Blend Newsletter

A festival celebrating the rich diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community in the city of Stockton! There will be food, performances by local bands, singers, dancers, and more so come and check out the different vendors that Stockton has to offer.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Located at Stockton Ballroom (9650 Thornton Rd., Stockton)

Organized by San Joaquin Pride Center

More information about this event HERE.

A free family-friendly event filled with all things fall! There will be fall-themed activities like a pumpkin patch, fall planting ideas, live music, DIY succulent pumpkin workshop, face painting, a petting zoo, a pie walk, and seasonal drinks and treats for sale!

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Located at Green Acres Nursery & Supply at Eisley's (380 Nevada St., Auburn)

Organized by Green Acres Nursery & Supply at Eisley's

More information about this event HERE.

SAVE THE DATE🍁 Our Fall Festival is Saturday September 24 from 8-4 at our Auburn location! Activities: •Pumpkin... Posted by Green Acres Nursery & Supply on Friday, September 2, 2022

Beware! For under the big orange-striped top tent, there will be acrobats, illusionists, freaks and mysterious creatures. This show will transport you to a dark and mysterious yet exciting and curious world inhabited by the creatures of the circus, so enjoy this crazy yet fun fusion between a circus, theatre, and a cabaret all in perfect harmony!

Friday, Sept. 23 - Sunday, Sept. 25 (showtimes on website)

Located at the San Juaquin County Fairgrounds (1658 S Airport Way, Stockton)

Organized by Paranormal Cirque

More information about this event HERE.

❗HERE NOW Stockton, California❗ NEW CIRQUE SHOW🔥 under a 𝑪𝑳𝑰𝑴𝑨𝑻𝑬 𝑪𝑶𝑵𝑻𝑹𝑶𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫 𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑻❄🎪 Enter our realm where NORMAL isn't... Posted by Paranormal Cirque II on Monday, September 19, 2022

Join the community as they collectively prepare for the Souls of the City Festival! There will be crafts including sugar skulls, paper flowers, catrinas, paper mache props, and alebrijes along with authentic Michoacán Mexican food from Yolanda's Tamales.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25

Located at Sol Collective (2574 21st St., Sacramento)

Organized by Sol Collective

More information about this event HERE.

Come shop 25+ unique, local vendors, local artisans, crafters and makers showcasing handmade jewelry, candles, art, bath, body, and other specialty items in time for the fall!

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24

Located at DOCO Sacramento (405 K St., Sacramento)

Organized by River City Marketplace and DOCO Sacramento

More information about this event HERE.

Don't miss DOCO Makers Market this Saturday, September 24th from 11 AM - 4 PM! 🎨 Features 25+ local artisans, crafters... Posted by DOCO Sacramento on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

LOOKING FOR SOMEWHERE TO GO? HIT BARTELL'S BACKROADS:

► See an interactive map of everywhere John has visited on the backroads

► Watch all of the Backroads videos